1st-$5,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 5:17. Good. drifted, best

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:84.340.

Trainer: Jaime Leon

Winner: SOR G, 4, by Radical Splash-All American Phantom

Scratched: El Momias.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Js American Radical128211-hd1-hd1-noS. Jimenez8.20
Js Wilds Legacy124522-hd2-hd2-¾M. Osuna3.80
Crowning Bodacious128444-hd3-hd3-½L. Gonzalez40.10
Fierce Heart126363-hd4-½4-hdJ. Guerrero4.50
Corona Boss1246365-hd5-1¼J. Figueroa4.70
Gc Lucky Cartel Dude126155-½66J. Scriver0.80
2 (2)Js American Radical18.406.604.40
6 (5)Js Wilds Legacy7.004.40
5 (4)Crowning Bodacious15.40

$1 Exacta (2-6) paid $38.00; $1 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $516.10; Attendance 235. $21,190. $20,171. Handle $1,019. Total Handle $42,380.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you