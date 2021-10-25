1st-$5,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 5:17. Good. drifted, best
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:84.340.
Trainer: Jaime Leon
Winner: SOR G, 4, by Radical Splash-All American Phantom
Scratched: El Momias.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Js American Radical
|128
|2
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-no
|S. Jimenez
|8.20
|Js Wilds Legacy
|124
|5
|2
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-¾
|M. Osuna
|3.80
|Crowning Bodacious
|128
|4
|4
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|L. Gonzalez
|40.10
|Fierce Heart
|126
|3
|6
|3-hd
|4-½
|4-hd
|J. Guerrero
|4.50
|Corona Boss
|124
|6
|3
|6
|5-hd
|5-1¼
|J. Figueroa
|4.70
|Gc Lucky Cartel Dude
|126
|1
|5
|5-½
|6
|6
|J. Scriver
|0.80
|2 (2)
|Js American Radical
|18.40
|6.60
|4.40
|6 (5)
|Js Wilds Legacy
|7.00
|4.40
|5 (4)
|Crowning Bodacious
|15.40
$1 Exacta (2-6) paid $38.00; $1 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $516.10; Attendance 235. $21,190. $20,171. Handle $1,019. Total Handle $42,380.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.