1st-$5,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 5:23. 6. dueled,edged away
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:82.100.
Trainer: Hector Magallanes
Winner: B F, 2, by Docs Best Card-Shes Sweet N Can Fly
Scratched: Tm Racy Silverbullet, Laflor Vonita.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Madison County Line
|124
|3
|1
|1-hd
|2-3
|1-½
|M. Osuna
|0.80
|Js Fast N Sexy
|126
|1
|4
|2-2
|1-hd
|2-4
|J. Lopez
|18.30
|El Chalucas
|124
|5
|3
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-nk
|S. Jimenez
|7.80
|Easy Doggie
|126
|4
|5
|4-2
|4-3½
|4-4
|J. Guerrero
|2.50
|Hot Flash Hitter
|126
|2
|6
|5-1
|5-1½
|5-2
|A. Anaya
|21.30
|Easy Dancing Girl
|131
|6
|2
|6
|6
|6
|L. Gonzalez
|4.00
|5 (3)
|Madison County Line
|3.60
|2.80
|2.20
|3 (1)
|Js Fast N Sexy
|12.40
|5.60
|7 (5)
|El Chalucas
|4.40
$1 Exacta (5-3) paid $16.30; $1 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $84.70;
