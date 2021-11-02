1st-$5,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:23. 6. dueled,edged away

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:82.100.

Trainer: Hector Magallanes

Winner: B F, 2, by Docs Best Card-Shes Sweet N Can Fly

Scratched: Tm Racy Silverbullet, Laflor Vonita.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Madison County Line124311-hd2-31-½M. Osuna0.80
Js Fast N Sexy126142-21-hd2-4J. Lopez18.30
El Chalucas124533-hd3-hd3-nkS. Jimenez7.80
Easy Doggie126454-24-3½4-4J. Guerrero2.50
Hot Flash Hitter126265-15-1½5-2A. Anaya21.30
Easy Dancing Girl13162666L. Gonzalez4.00
5 (3)Madison County Line3.602.802.20
3 (1)Js Fast N Sexy12.405.60
7 (5)El Chalucas4.40

$1 Exacta (5-3) paid $16.30; $1 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $84.70;

