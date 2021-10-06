7th-$6,700, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:22. Good. 3w-bid1/8, clear
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.220.
Trainer: Quinn Howey
Winner: B G, 4, by Champ Pegasus-Keene Reverie
Scratched: Behold de Eros, Being a Boss.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Preacher Brown
|126
|5
|5
|4-½
|3-3
|1-1
|1-2
|L. Camacho-Flores
|3.00
|Inquisition
|126
|4
|4
|5-1½
|4-½
|3-hd
|2-hd
|J. Wooten, Jr.
|4.20
|High Speed Chase
|128
|6
|7
|6-1½
|5-3
|4-1½
|3-½
|A. Anaya
|3.20
|Crescent Wildcat
|126
|1
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|2-½
|4-1¼
|J. Lopez
|6.50
|Sway the Rules
|131
|3
|2
|2-½
|2-½
|6-1
|5-1½
|S. Jimenez
|10.60
|My Boy Rudy
|126
|2
|6
|7-3
|6-½
|5-1½
|6-hd
|J. Guerrero
|58.50
|Active Pass
|121
|7
|8
|8
|7-1½
|7-10
|7-10½
|M. Anderson
|9.30
|The Supply Program
|126
|8
|1
|3-2½
|8
|8
|8
|J. Scriver
|3.60
|6 (5)
|Preacher Brown
|8.00
|4.40
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Inquisition
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (6)
|High Speed Chase
|3.20
$1 Exacta (6-4) paid $17.10; $0.5 Superfecta (6-4-7-1) paid $103.50; $1 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $72.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.