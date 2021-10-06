7th-$6,700, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:22. Good. 3w-bid1/8, clear

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.220.

Trainer: Quinn Howey

Winner: B G, 4, by Champ Pegasus-Keene Reverie

Scratched: Behold de Eros, Being a Boss.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Preacher Brown126554-½3-31-11-2L. Camacho-Flores8.004.403.003.00
Inquisition126445-1½4-½3-hd2-hdJ. Wooten, Jr.4.002.604.20
High Speed Chase128676-1½5-34-1½3-½A. Anaya3.203.20
Crescent Wildcat126131-1½1-12-½4-1¼J. Lopez6.50
Sway the Rules131322-½2-½6-15-1½S. Jimenez10.60
My Boy Rudy126267-36-½5-1½6-hdJ. Guerrero58.50
Active Pass1217887-1½7-107-10½M. Anderson9.30
The Supply Program126813-2½888J. Scriver3.60

$1 Exacta (6-4) paid $17.10; $0.5 Superfecta (6-4-7-1) paid $103.50; $1 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $72.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you