7th-$7,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:16. Good. 4w2ndturn,up late

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.480.

Trainer: Quinn Howey

Winner: B F, 3, by Clubhouse Ride-Scene Queen

Scratched: Cal's Girl.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Clubhouse Saint124364-½3-1½2-3½1-½M. King0.90
Here's the Thing126532-hd1-11-hd2-2¼J. Lopez10.50
Don't Rub It126655-hd5-3½3-1½3-5A. Anaya3.90
Great Curves12647776-½4-1¾D. Martin5.70
Cowlitz121141-hd2-2½4-1½5-1¾M. Anderson4.50
Rachel's Lady127726-3½6-½76-1J. Guerrero15.50
Liberty Flies124213-44-½5-½7P. Henry, Jr.25.70
3 (3)Clubhouse Saint3.803.002.20
5 (5)Here's the Thing4.804.00
6 (6)Don't Rub It2.40

$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $11.60; $0.5 Superfecta (3-5-6-4) paid $69.85; $1 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $54.70;

