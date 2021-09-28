7th-$7,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:16. Good. 4w2ndturn,up late
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.480.
Trainer: Quinn Howey
Winner: B F, 3, by Clubhouse Ride-Scene Queen
Scratched: Cal's Girl.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Clubhouse Saint
|124
|3
|6
|4-½
|3-1½
|2-3½
|1-½
|M. King
|0.90
|Here's the Thing
|126
|5
|3
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-2¼
|J. Lopez
|10.50
|Don't Rub It
|126
|6
|5
|5-hd
|5-3½
|3-1½
|3-5
|A. Anaya
|3.90
|Great Curves
|126
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-½
|4-1¾
|D. Martin
|5.70
|Cowlitz
|121
|1
|4
|1-hd
|2-2½
|4-1½
|5-1¾
|M. Anderson
|4.50
|Rachel's Lady
|127
|7
|2
|6-3½
|6-½
|7
|6-1
|J. Guerrero
|15.50
|Liberty Flies
|124
|2
|1
|3-4
|4-½
|5-½
|7
|P. Henry, Jr.
|25.70
|3 (3)
|Clubhouse Saint
|3.80
|3.00
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Here's the Thing
|4.80
|4.00
|6 (6)
|Don't Rub It
|2.40
$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $11.60; $0.5 Superfecta (3-5-6-4) paid $69.85; $1 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $54.70;
