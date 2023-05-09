ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2023--
Graphex Technologies LLC, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited (NYSE American: GRFX | HKSE: 6128, collectively “Graphex”), a global leader in mid-stream processing of specialized natural graphite used for electric vehicle (EV) Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, today announced it will participate in a virtual industry panel discussion hosted by Renewable Energy World, the premier source for the latest news in green energy and storage. The discussion, titled “ Innovations in Battery Technology and Infrastructure Fueling the EV Revolution,” will feature industry leading players including those from The Coretec Group and Blink Charging.
The panel will focus on timely topics facing the electric vehicle industry, including the needs for a domestic supply chain of critical minerals, advancements in EV battery technology and establishing the country’s charging infrastructure. As an international technology company, Graphex is currently among the top 10 suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries with a global expansion strategy that is aligned with energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide. The panel discussion will allow Graphex to share their deep expertise with those interested in learning more about the future holds for the EV industry.
Executives on the panel will include:
- Graphex Group Technologies (NYSE: GRFX), a graphite processor and manufacturer, will be represented by its CEO, John DeMaio;
- The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), the panel sponsor and silicon anode developer for lithium-ion batteries will be represented by its CEO, Matt Kappers;
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), owner and operator of EV charging equipment services, will be represented by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Brendan Jones.
“With Graphex uniquely positioned for the electrification movement in mobility, we look forward to a lively discussion during the Renewable Energy World webcast. Critical minerals are often overlooked in conversations around the outlook of EV’s, but it’s necessary to address the supply picture for minerals such as natural graphite in North America which is marked by a significant shortfall in the availability of the necessary volume of graphite needed to meet projected demand,” said John DeMaio, CEO of Graphex Technologies. “Graphex’s proven mid-stream processing expertise is solving an industry wide supply-demand gap by delivering an end-to-end supply of graphite from mine to battery with facilities to be located in North America.”
The free, hour-long, online panel discussion will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 10:00am EST. Anyone interested in attending the virtual panel may register for it here. If interested, attending registrants can receive a certificate of attendance at the conclusion of the event. Additional questions about the style or subject matter of the discussion can be submitted here.
About Graphex:
Graphex Group Limited is a multinational technology company focused on the development of technologies and products to enhance renewable energy, particularly the refining of natural spherical graphite, synthetic graphite, and graphene-related products - key components in EVs/Lithium-ion batteries as well as in other uses. Graphex has extensive commercial experience in the deep processing of graphite and producing battery grade graphite anode material. Current production is 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) with a current expansion underway to increase production to 30,000 tpa within the next 12 months. Graphex intends to further expand existing operations to 55,000 tpa over the next three years. Graphex is currently among the top suppliers of specialized graphite anode material to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. Graphex’s strategy is to expand its operations globally to support energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide. To learn more about Graphex, please visit www.graphexgroup.com
About The Coretec Group:
The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon, working to improve lives and power the EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets of tomorrow. The company's current battery program is Endurion; the Coretec team is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries in EVs that will charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.
Additionally, Coretec is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group's groundbreaking work is revolutionizing the EV and energy storage markets and will continue to be a pioneer in this fast-paced industry. For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.
About Blink Charging:
Blink Charging Co. BLNK, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink's charging locations worldwide. Blink's principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.
. Forward Looking Statements
All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the safe harbor in Section 27A and 21E of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange act of 1934, respectively. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties.
Information from third sources identified in this release are based on published reports for such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry.
This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Graphex Group Limited, including but not limited to its American Depositary Shares.
