The "Graphics Add-in Board (AIB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphics add-in board (AIB) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Graphics add-in board (AIB) refers to an electronic component used in computer systems to augment graphics, memory and visual communication capabilities. It is a single-chip processor that improves the performance of videos and graphics and minimizes the load on the central processing unit (CPU).
Integrated and discrete are the two most commonly used variants of graphics AIB used in computer systems. The integrated boards are built into the motherboard of the computer to eliminate the need for additional cards.
On the other hand, discrete cards are additionally installed into the motherboard and can be upgraded as per requirement. These AIBs are commonly embedded in desktop computers, laptops, consoles, workstations and smartphones to generate high-definition (HD) images.
Significant growth in the gaming industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of touchscreen-based consumer electronics is also driving the market growth. Graphic AIBs are widely being used in remote workstations, supercomputers and simulators. These devices are primarily utilized for scientific and technical applications in the aerospace and defense industries.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) systems to create games with high graphic requirements, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Gaming software developers are using AIBs, along with geographic information systems (GIS), to offer an immersive multimedia experience with real-time spatial input to the user.
Gaming machines, such as tablets, phones, consoles and personal computers, are also being embedded with AIBs and Advanced Micro Devices (AMDs) for enhanced performance capabilities. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D), is expected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global graphics add-in board (AIB) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global graphics add-in board (AIB) market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global graphics add-in board (AIB) market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- AsusTek Computer Inc.
- EVGA Corporation
- Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Matrox
- Micro-Star International Co.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Sapphire Technology and ZOTAC (PC Partner Limited)
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type
- Discrete
- Integrated
Breakup by Application
- Gaming
- Design and Visualization
- High-performance Computing
- Data Center
- Others
Breakup by End Use
- Desktops
- Notebooks and Tablets
- Workstations
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
