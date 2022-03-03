SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, announced today that Josh Lehrer, M.D., chief executive officer of Graphite Bio, will be a featured speaker on the gene editing corporate panel discussion at the Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 12:50 p.m. ET.
The panel discussion will be webcast live from Graphite Bio’s website at www.graphitebio.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing high efficiency targeted gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to potentially cure a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases. Graphite Bio is pioneering a precision gene editing approach that could enable a variety of applications to transform human health through its potential to achieve one of medicine’s most elusive goals: to precisely “find & replace” any gene in the genome. Graphite Bio’s platform allows it to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations. The company was co-founded by academic pioneers in the fields of gene editing and gene therapy, including Maria Grazia Roncarolo, M.D., and Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D.
Learn more about Graphite Bio by visiting www.graphitebio.com and following the company on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005194/en/
CONTACT: Company Contact:
Stephanie Yao
VP, Communications and Investor Relations
443-739-1423
Investor Relations:
Stephanie Ascher
Stern IR, Inc.
212-362-1200
Media:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Graphite Bio, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/03/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005194/en