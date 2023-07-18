CHULA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
Grasshopper Dispensary and the City of Chula Vista are thrilled to host the new Chula Vista Nights outdoor movie series this summer! The community is invited to attend these free movie events, beginning with the film The Super Mario Bros Movie on Saturday, July 22 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Memorial Park located at 373 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Festivities will include giveaways and a chance to win a Nintendo Switch. Food trucks and free treats such as snow cones, popcorn, churros, and more will also be available. Chula Vista Nights will continue on Saturday, August 26 with the film Guardians of the Galaxy at Memorial Park and will conclude with the film Spider-Man into the Spider Verse on Saturday, September 30 at the City Hall courtyard.
“We are pleased to collaborate with the City of Chula Vista for these free-to-attend outdoor movie events,” says Grasshopper spokesperson, Lance Rogers. “We welcome the South Bay community to join us for our three fun-filled summer evenings, starting with our The Super Mario Bros. Movie screening on July 22. That kick-off event also happens to be a wonderful way to celebrate Comic-Con week. Come and cosplay as your favorite Super Mario Bros. characters!”
Grasshopper is conveniently located in Chula Vista near National City and Bonita off the 54 freeway, 25 minutes north of Tijuana and 10 minutes south of the Gaslamp Quarter. Grasshopper Dispensary is located at 376 Trousdale Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910.
Grasshopper is San Diego’s best stocked and most visited dispensary. Grasshopper Dispensary and Grasshopper Delivery is committed to creating a healthy, safe, and comfortable retail shopping environment. Grasshopper Dispensary and Grasshopper Delivery is the City of Chula Vista’s first licensed cannabis dispensary and delivery service. As locally owned and operated Chula Vista business’s, Grasshopper offers a wide variety of high-quality CBD and THC products for in-store shopping, pickup, or delivery. Shop online 24 hours a day for your favorite brands including, Stiiizy, CBX, Gelato, Connected Cannabis, Pacific Stone, Raw Garden, CRU, Green Dragon, Jeeter, Heavy Hitters, Kiva, Cream of the Crop, and more.
