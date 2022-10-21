It’s Truck week in Grasso’s Garage!
When Stellantis calls and wants a review in Grasso’s Garage, our ears always perk up. The company's vast array of fine automobiles from Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Chrysler and RAM have so many options that make it one of our favorite brands. With UConnect at your fingertips and comfort leading the way in all models, we can’t wait for them to show up.
This week, it’s all about RAM and its ever popular 1500 half-ton pickup. When it comes to pickup trucks, consumers typically think in terms of work trucks and construction job sites. True, RAM dominates the construction market, but there's much more to their trucks. They top the charts for comfort among everyday consumers.
Our tester was a Ram 1500 Laramie G/T Crew Cab. With a fantastic base price of $50,000, this truck boasts tons of potential. Given its powerful 5.7 Liter HEMI V-8 eTorque engine, we were sure to have a great experience. The 8-speed automatic transmission was smooth and quiet. For a measly $2,995, the G/T package upgrade was amazing. Nice comfortable seats, performance pages option in the Uconnect monster 12 inch display, cold air intake, passive cold end exhaust, 3.92 rear axle ratio and that sport performance hood everyone likes to enjoy.
Stellantis vehicles are known for their endless options, and our GT Laramie was optioned perfectly for our weekly tester. Averaging at just 20 mpg, the RAM 1500 was nice looking, comfortable, and offered all of the usable features of a pickup truck. Did we mention the back seats? Our Crew Cab was so roomy that we could move a small apartment in it.
Ram is Grasso’s Garage’s favorite pickup truck on the market today, and for good reason. Their trucks are good looking, comfortable, spacious and, most importantly, exclusive to you, as their options list grant the ability to the consumer to build it how they want it. Nobody else in town will have the same truck you do!
Ram 1500 Laramie G/T Crew Cab
MSRP: $50,000
MPGe: 18 city / 22 highway / 20.0 as tested
As Tested: $73,940
