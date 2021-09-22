NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
Graycliff Partners LP announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Electro-Mechanical Corporation (“EMC”), a manufacturer of engineered electrical equipment sold into utility and industrial end markets.
Based in Bristol, VA and founded in 1958 by Frank Leonard, EMC manufactures medium voltage electric equipment, primarily switchgears, transformers and custom systems that serve as critical components for utility and industrial power infrastructure. The company’s products are sold to electrical utilities, renewable energy generators, mining operators, and general industrial users of power. The company has been family owned for over 60 years, and goes to market under two leading brands, Federal Pacific and Line Power.
“The EMC team is very excited to partner with Graycliff for this next chapter in the company’s history,” said Howard Broadfoot, EMC’s CEO. “EMC has established itself as a trusted partner in the electrical distribution business, and we are excited to leverage Graycliff’s guidance and resources to further grow the company in the years to come.”
“EMC has an impressive history and strong reputation as a key player in electrical power distribution infrastructure. We are excited to honor the legacy of Frank Leonard and continue to drive growth at EMC alongside Howard and his team,” said Andrew Trigg, Managing Partner at Graycliff.
EMC is the fourth investment in Graycliff’s fourth private equity fund, Graycliff Private Equity Partners IV LP. The current fund is a continuation of the firm’s strategy of making equity investments in lower middle market companies, with a focus on acquiring and/or partnering with founder and family-owned businesses in the manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution sectors.
About Graycliff Partners LP
Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.
