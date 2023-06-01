AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
GRC ( Green Revolution Cooling ), the global leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced its newest offering for blockchain applications— HashRaQ MAX. The HashRaQ MAX is a next-gen, productivity-driven, immersion cooling solution that tackles the extreme heat loads generated by crypto mining.
The precisely engineered system features a high-performance cooling distribution unit (CDU) that supports high-density configuration and ensures maximum mining capability with minimal infrastructure costs, allowing for installation in nearly any location with access to power and water. The unit’s molded design provides even coolant distribution, so each miner operates at peak capability.
HashRaQ MAX was developed utilizing the experience and customer feedback GRC has accumulated over its 14 years of designing, building, and deploying immersion cooling systems specifically for the mining industry. The unit is capable of cooling 288 kW with warm water when outfitted with 48 Bitmain S19 miners. Its space-saving and all-inclusive design consists of racks, frame, power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution unit (CDU), and monitoring, ensuring users can capitalize on the benefits of a comprehensive, validated, and cost-effective cooling solution.
It’s a well-established fact that cryptocurrency mining utilizes a significant amount of energy, with Bitcoin alone consuming a reported 127 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year. In the United States, mining operations are estimated to emit up to 50 million tons of CO 2 annually. HashRaQ MAX is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of mining operations by minimizing energy use, while also enabling miners to optimize profitability. Additionally, the system is manufactured utilizing post-industrial, recycled materials and is flat-pack shipped to further reduce costs and carbon emissions. The unit is also fully recyclable at the end of its life.
“We are proud to present digital asset mining operators with a complete and reliable cooling solution that eliminates the time and complexity of piecing together an in-house system—and doesn’t break the bank,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “We’ve been developing systems specifically for the blockchain industry since our inception in 2009 and our Hash family of products has been proven in installations around the world. It’s exciting to release this next generation HashRaQ MAX immersion cooling system in continuing support of cryptocurrency miners during this next era in digital asset mining.”
To view additional highlights of the HashRaQ MAX, please visit https://www.grcooling.com/hashraq/.
About GRC
GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority ®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time.
The company works closely with industry-leading silicon manufacturers to ensure single-phase liquid immersion cooling to be a future-proof solution that cools TDPs of 1000 W and beyond.
Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.
