GRC ( Green Revolution Cooling ), the leader in single-phaseimmersion cooling for data centers, has released a white paper on how to efficiently and sustainably cool digital asset mining operations. The white paper, titled “ Cryptocurrency Mining: Managing Compute-Intensive Transactions in the Data Center,” describes how liquid immersion cooling enables data centers to significantly reduce the expense of building, operating, and expanding mining facilities and the blockchain ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency mining is compute-intensive and uses a significant amount of energy—the mining of Bitcoin alone consumes 1% of the world’s energy. The only way for miners to maximize profit is by utilizing specialized, high-performance servers that run at maximum capacity 24/7/365. Data centers housing these servers are challenged to effectively cool the processors and reduce energy use without negatively impacting their other customers.
The white paper details the challenges operators hosting hardware powerful enough to perform mining transactions experience, and demonstrates the ability of liquid immersion cooling to overcome these hurdles. The paper also explains how liquid immersion cooling reduces build-out costs by as much as 50% and lowers cooling energy costs by as much as 95%, enabling data centers to pack in hardware at far greater densities, while at the same time cutting cooling costs and using space more efficiently.
“This paper outlines specifically how single-phase liquid immersion cooling allows data centers to execute digital asset and cryptocurrency mining efficiently, sustainably, and profitably,” said Peter Poulin, CEO at GRC. “We’re excited to be making it easier for data centers to lower costs, and increase energy efficiency, while also futureproofing their operations with easy to deploy liquid immersion cooling solutions.”
GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority ®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in more than twenty countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.
