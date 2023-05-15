Great Bear Vineyards wins International Sustainable Agriculture Award

Great Bear Vineyards wins the International Sustainable Agriculture Award . Pictured are Winemaker, Jenny Meadows-Smith, with Marcus Meadows-Smith, CEO BioConsortia, Inc. in front of picturesque Great Bear Vineyards, Davis, California. Jenny displays the International Sustainable Agriculture Award, with Marcus holding a glass of Great Bear Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine received 93 - Points from Wine Enthusiast Magazine and won Double Gold Medals at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest and most prestigious competition in the United States.