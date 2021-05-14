WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.
The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.30. A year ago, they were trading at $1.85.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEG