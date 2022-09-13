BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced the addition of Ned Leutz as Go-To-Market Lead on the Growth Team. In this role, Mr. Leutz will collaborate with other members of the Growth Team to identify and pursue opportunities to enhance value and further scale Great Hill’s portfolio companies.
Mr. Leutz is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of experience developing and executing go-to-market strategies, as well as driving top-line revenue and customer growth. Mr. Leutz is the most recent addition to Great Hill’s Growth Team, which focuses on providing the strategic resources and guidance needed to enhance the growth trajectories of the firm’s portfolio companies. In the past year, Great Hill has doubled the size of its Growth Team, adding four new members in addition to Mr. Leutz, including Joe Farhat, Director of Technology; Suaad Sait, Growth Partner; Andrew Gorrin, Growth Partner; and Erin Peterson, Head of Talent.
"Ned’s robust track record of fueling growth by enhancing sales and executing aggressive go-to market strategies will provide us with valuable and highly relevant insights in today’s changing landscape,” said Chris Gaffney, Managing Director at Great Hill. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise and deep network of relationships to help our portfolio companies unlock growth and achieve their full potentials. We have been focused on strengthening our bench of talent with an eye towards having a broad range of resources, and we are proud to have Ned on board.”
“I am excited to be joining Great Hill Partners, a firm that seeks out and supports companies with untapped potentials at the intersection of data, technology and innovation,” said Mr. Leutz. “Great Hill has a track record of providing immense value to the companies in which it invests, and I am looking forward to working with the team to help disruptive companies enhance their go-to-market capabilities and achieve long-term revenue growth.”
Mr. Leutz most recently served as Vice President of Emerging Products at ZoomInfo, a subscription provider of data and tools to B2B sales and marketing organizations, where he led go-to-market efforts for all emerging products, resulting in more than 100% YoY revenue growth. Prior to that, he held multiple roles at ZoomInfo, including Vice President of Renewal and Growth Sales, Senior Director of New Business Enterprise Sales, Manager of New Business Sales, and Enterprise Account Manager. He began his career as a Commercial Lines Account Sales Executive at Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency and Encharter Insurance. Mr. Leutz holds a bachelor's degree from Connecticut College.
About Great Hill Partners
Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked #5 in the 2021 HEC - DowJones Private Equity Performance Ranking, which evaluated fund performance of 517 leading private equity firms between 2008 – 2017. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.
