6th-$75,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Three Miles and One Half, Timber, Cloudy

International Gold CupTimber S.

Off 3:34. Good. much the best

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 7:34.200.

Trainer: Leslie Young

Winner: CH G, 7, by Aizavoski (IRE)-Roomier (IRE)

Scratched: Schoodic.

HorseWgtPP1M1 1/2M2M2 1/2MStrchFinJockeyOdds
Tomgarrow16521-31-½21-31-151-49T. Garner1.00
Stand Down1654221-1222E. Keating7.50
Storm Team1653G. Watters1.60
Renegade River1651P. Hendriks3.30
3 (2)Tomgarrow4.003.00No Tix
5 (4)Stand Down3.40No Tix

$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $14.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you