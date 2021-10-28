6th-$75,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Three Miles and One Half, Timber, Cloudy
International Gold CupTimber S.
Off 3:34. Good. much the best
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 7:34.200.
Trainer: Leslie Young
Winner: CH G, 7, by Aizavoski (IRE)-Roomier (IRE)
Scratched: Schoodic.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1M
|1 1/2M
|2M
|2 1/2M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Tomgarrow
|165
|2
|1-3
|1-½
|2
|1-3
|1-15
|1-49
|T. Garner
|1.00
|Stand Down
|165
|4
|2
|2
|1-1
|2
|2
|2
|E. Keating
|7.50
|Storm Team
|165
|3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|G. Watters
|1.60
|Renegade River
|165
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|P. Hendriks
|3.30
|3 (2)
|Tomgarrow
|4.00
|3.00
|No Tix
|5 (4)
|Stand Down
|3.40
|No Tix
$1 Exacta (3-5) paid $14.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
