Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Vizient as one of the this year's 100 Best Companies to Work For. This is Vizient’s first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 56 th place. Earning a spot means that Vizient is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 93% of Vizient’s employees said Vizient is a great place to work. This number is 36% higher than the average U.S. company.
"We are so grateful to our dedicated employees who have helped us achieve this recognition by embracing and living our values," said Byron Jobe, president and CEO of Vizient. "Their passion and commitment for creating a culture of inclusiveness at Vizient and supporting our member providers comes through in their interactions and the work they do every day. This is a great recognition for all they have accomplished over the last year."
The Fortune 100 Best list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”
In 2021, Vizient also ranked as a Best Workplace for Women™, Consulting & Professional Services™ and a Best Workplace in Chicago™.
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient’s solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.
About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®
Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work ®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
