GreatStar Tools USA Promotes Roberto Izaguirre to Chief Operating Officer

GreatStar Tools USA, a leading manufacturer of hand tools serving DIY, professional and industrial markets worldwide, announced today it has promoted Roberto Izaguirre to chief operating officer of Arrow Fastener Company, LLC. Previously serving as vice president of global sales for Arrow Fastener, Izaguirre brings 10 years of company leadership experience to the COO position, having collaborated with fellow executive team members to drive Arrow’s revenue growth, market share, and corporate mission.
In his new role, Izaguirre will be responsible for the sales, operations, personnel, facilities, and administration for GreatStar’s Arrow Fastener, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt brands, in addition to leading the strategic, long-term vision for the business. He will also guide the organization’s future programs and activities, oversee and implement a comprehensive marketing plan to drive sales, and oversee the development of operating and capital expenditure budgets. Izaguirre will report to Gary DuBoff, chief executive officer, GreatStar Tools USA.
“Throughout his decade at Arrow Fastener, Roberto Izaguirre has elevated the brand’s international sales and marketing strategy, consistently meeting and exceeding goals year after year. As Arrow, Pony Jorgensen and Goldblatt continue their impressive growth and expand into new categories in 2022, we’re thrilled to have Roberto’s leadership to help drive the brands forward,” said DuBoff.
Prior to joining Arrow, Izaguirre served as executive vice president, general manager at Illinois-based Signature Control Systems, Inc. He also worked as director general, Mexico, for Ace Hardware International. Izaguirre graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a BA in business communications.
Arrow Fastener, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt are part of the GreatStar Tools USA brand portfolio, owned by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in Asia, specializing in designing and manufacturing high-quality products for DIY, professional and industrial markets globally.
About Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd.
Established in 1993, GreatStar is the leading manufacturer of hand tools in Asia, serving DIY, professional and industrial markets worldwide. GreatStar also manufactures a full range of specialty tools for drywall, masonry, painting, tiling, plumbing and automotive applications, as well as power tools, tool sets and flashlights. GreatStar’s culture of innovation, firm commitment to R&D and extensive customer insight ensure their leading brands and high-quality products meet the specific needs of the consumers and professionals they serve. For more information, visit www.greatstartools.com.
