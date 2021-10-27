Green Energy for New York: Siemens Energy Will Connect State’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm to the Grid

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.