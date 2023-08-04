OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2023--

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to the company was $52.6 million, or ($0.89) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the company of $46.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Revenues were $857.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $1,012.4 million for the same period last year. EBITDA of ($15.0) million compared to $84.4 million inclusive of a USDA COVID-19 relief payment of $27.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

“The quarter was negatively impacted by unfortunate events that operationally have now been rectified, and our system is once again operating near full capacity in order to take advantage of solid fundamentals for the last half of 2023 across all of our products, when we expect to show the financial capability of the first stage of our transformation,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to the significant impact of our Wood River plant being down most of the quarter, which we expect partial insurance recovery in the last half for this event, we experienced planned and unplanned downtime at many of our largest facilities that also negatively impacted the quarter. We acted in the second quarter to prepare our assets for a solid last half of the year where we expect to now be able to avoid fall shutdowns at several of our large locations. In recent weeks, our entire platform has been operating near capacity, with Ultra-High Protein production once again achieving rates above 900 tons per day.”

“Fundamentals for our strategy have improved across our platform in all four pillars – protein, oil, sugar and carbon,” commented Becker. “Driving demand remains robust, protein margins have expanded, and renewable corn oil prices have improved. With the current margin structure and higher anticipated operational rates, EBITDA for the last half of 2023 is projected to be materially stronger.”

“Our protein sales strategy is seeing continued success, and we are in significant late stage negotiations on our first commercial quantities of 60% protein with deliveries of this innovative ingredient expected in the fourth quarter,” added Becker. “We also continue to have material negotiations with customers for our clean sugar product suite to be produced in the first quarter of 2024. Renewable corn oil pricing has improved from recent lows, and we are positioned to capitalize on the continued growth in demand for this low-CI feedstock from the renewable diesel market.”

“The future we have been talking about since we started on this transformation journey is upon us,” concluded Becker. “Our clean sugar facility at Shenandoah and our MSC turnkey project with Tharaldson are both on track to come online in the first quarter of 2024, and we remain focused on execution to deliver on the remaining components of our evolution into the biorefinery platform of the future.”

Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Announced technology collaboration with Equilon Enterprises LLC to combine fermentation, mechanical separation and processing, and fiber conversion into one platform
  • Returned to full run rate capabilities across biorefinery platform in July 2023
  • Announced offer to acquire all publicly held common units of Green Plains Partners LP
  • Hosted IRA Teach-in, highlighting opportunities to decarbonize biorefinery platform supported by incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act

Results of Operations

Green Plains ethanol production segment sold 194.8 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 231.4 million gallons for the same period in 2022. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $1.9 million, or $0.01 per gallon, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $65.3 million, or $0.28 per gallon, for the same period in 2022. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs, nonethanol operating activities and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues decreased $154.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, primarily due to lower volumes sold on ethanol, distillers grains and renewable corn oil, and lower weighted average selling prices on distillers grains and renewable corn oil, offset by higher weighted average selling prices on ethanol and Ultra-High Protein, and higher volumes for Ultra-High Protein. Revenues were also lower within our agribusiness and energy services segment as a result of decreased trading volumes and margins.

Net loss attributable to Green Plains increased $99.0 million and EBITDA decreased $99.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to decreased volumes and margins in our ethanol production segment, lower trading volumes and margins in our agribusiness and energy services segment and the $27.7 million USDA COVID-19 relief grant received in the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, primarily due to reduced capitalized interest as certain projects have been completed. Income tax benefit was $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with income tax expense of $2.9 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following three operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas and other commodities and (3) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC.

SEGMENT OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Var.

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Var.

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

726,739

 

 

$

861,166

 

 

(15.6)%

 

$

1,422,233

 

 

$

1,498,719

 

 

(5.1)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

135,823

 

 

 

157,559

 

 

(13.8)

 

 

278,209

 

 

 

306,271

 

 

(9.2)

Partnership

 

20,523

 

 

 

19,654

 

 

4.4

 

 

41,298

 

 

 

38,754

 

 

6.6

Intersegment eliminations

 

(25,453

)

 

 

(25,985

)

 

(2.0)

 

 

(51,159

)

 

 

(49,915

)

 

2.5

 

$

857,632

 

 

$

1,012,394

 

 

(15.3)%

 

$

1,690,581

 

 

$

1,793,829

 

 

(5.8)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

(4,207

)

 

$

56,345

 

 

(107.5)%

 

$

(25,660

)

 

$

32,338

 

 

(179.3)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

6,414

 

 

 

13,903

 

 

(53.9)

 

 

15,520

 

 

 

28,176

 

 

(44.9)

Partnership

 

20,523

 

 

 

19,654

 

 

4.4

 

 

41,298

 

 

 

38,754

 

 

6.6

Intersegment eliminations

 

(189

)

 

 

1,178

 

 

(116.0)

 

 

(673

)

 

 

738

 

 

(191.2)

 

$

22,541

 

 

$

91,080

 

 

(75.3)%

 

$

30,485

 

 

$

100,006

 

 

(69.5)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

22,425

 

 

$

19,114

 

 

17.3%

 

$

45,363

 

 

$

37,546

 

 

20.8%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

536

 

 

 

470

 

 

14.0

 

 

1,349

 

 

 

934

 

 

44.4

Partnership

 

828

 

 

 

823

 

 

0.6

 

 

1,644

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

(4.5)

Corporate activities

 

837

 

 

 

560

 

 

49.5

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

1,165

 

 

42.1

 

$

24,626

 

 

$

20,967

 

 

17.5%

 

$

50,012

 

 

$

41,366

 

 

20.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production (1)

$

(36,370

)

 

$

27,506

 

 

(232.2)%

 

$

(89,732

)

 

$

(23,652

)

 

279.4%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

2,173

 

 

 

10,281

 

 

(78.9)

 

 

6,299

 

 

 

20,689

 

 

(69.6)

Partnership

 

11,420

 

 

 

12,104

 

 

(5.7)

 

 

23,316

 

 

 

23,913

 

 

(2.5)

Intersegment eliminations

 

(189

)

 

 

1,178

 

 

(116.0)

 

 

(673

)

 

 

738

 

 

(191.2)

Corporate activities

 

(19,514

)

 

 

(17,228

)

 

13.3

 

 

(38,230

)

 

 

(35,749

)

 

6.9

 

$

(42,480

)

 

$

33,841

 

 

(225.5)%

 

$

(99,020

)

 

$

(14,061

)

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production (1)

$

(13,749

)

 

$

74,680

 

 

(118.4)%

 

$

(44,016

)

 

$

41,954

 

 

(204.9)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

2,871

 

 

 

10,750

 

 

(73.3)

 

 

8,098

 

 

 

21,473

 

 

(62.3)

Partnership

 

12,797

 

 

 

13,123

 

 

(2.5)

 

 

25,744

 

 

 

26,005

 

 

(1.0)

Intersegment eliminations

 

(189

)

 

 

1,657

 

 

(111.4)

 

 

(673

)

 

 

738

 

 

(191.2)

Corporate activities

 

(16,702

)

 

 

(15,828

)

 

5.5

 

 

(31,821

)

 

 

(33,608

)

 

(5.3)

EBITDA

 

(14,972

)

 

 

84,382

 

 

(117.7)

 

 

(42,668

)

 

 

56,562

 

 

(175.4)

Other income (2)

 

 

 

 

(27,712

)

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

(27,712

)

 

*

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees

 

45

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

$

(14,927

)

 

$

56,715

 

 

(126.3)%

 

$

(42,578

)

 

$

28,940

 

 

(247.1)%

 

(1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $9.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

(2) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.

* Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC.

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Var.

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Var.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol sold (gallons)

194,753

 

231,413

 

(15.8)%

 

401,633

 

427,761

 

(6.1)%

Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons)

458

 

576

 

(20.5)

 

940

 

1,080

 

(13.0)

Ultra-High Protein sold (tons)

44

 

17

 

158.8

 

96

 

29

 

231.0

Renewable corn oil sold (pounds)

64,689

 

72,232

 

(10.4)

 

132,700

 

131,527

 

0.9

Corn consumed (bushels)

67,336

 

80,218

 

(16.1)

 

138,571

 

148,522

 

(6.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agribusiness and energy services (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic ethanol sold (gallons)

260,119

 

231,093

 

12.6

 

535,002

 

412,818

 

29.6

Export ethanol sold (gallons)

2,019

 

57,713

 

(96.5)

 

4,400

 

108,973

 

(96.0)

 

262,138

 

288,806

 

(9.2)

 

539,402

 

521,791

 

3.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partnership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and throughput (gallons)

196,159

 

232,451

 

(15.6)%

 

404,231

 

429,698

 

(5.9)%

 

(1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN

(unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

($ per gallon produced)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production operating income (loss) (1)

$

(36,370

)

 

$

27,506

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

0.12

Depreciation and amortization

 

22,425

 

 

 

19,114

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.08

Adjusted ethanol production operating income (loss)

 

(13,945

)

 

 

46,620

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intercompany fees, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and logistics (partnership)

 

9,433

 

 

 

12,130

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

Marketing and agribusiness fees (2) (agribusiness and energy services)

 

6,445

 

 

 

6,504

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

Consolidated ethanol crush margin

$

1,933

 

 

$

65,254

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.28

(1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $9.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, includes $1.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs and nonethanol operating activities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, Green Plains had $359.8 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $128.0 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2023 was $742.5 million, including $247.1 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $57.1 million of non-recourse debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.

Conference Call Information

On August 4, 2023 Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2023 operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the live conference by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains’ website https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated benefits from its plant upgrade and modernization program, disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

312,858

 

$

444,661

Restricted cash

 

46,926

 

 

55,615

Accounts receivable, net

 

132,336

 

 

108,610

Income taxes receivable

 

1,299

 

 

1,286

Inventories

 

257,651

 

 

278,950

Other current assets

 

65,248

 

 

39,628

Total current assets

 

816,318

 

 

928,750

Property and equipment, net

 

1,024,561

 

 

1,029,327

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

85,332

 

 

73,244

Other assets

 

96,585

 

 

91,810

Total assets

$

2,022,796

 

$

2,123,131

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

105,094

 

$

234,301

Accrued and other liabilities

 

50,215

 

 

44,443

Derivative financial instruments

 

85,030

 

 

47,941

Operating lease current liabilities

 

24,505

 

 

20,721

Short-term notes payable and other borrowings

 

247,112

 

 

137,678

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

1,835

 

 

1,838

Total current liabilities

 

513,791

 

 

486,922

Long-term debt

 

493,571

 

 

495,243

Operating lease long-term liabilities

 

64,098

 

 

55,515

Other liabilities

 

25,484

 

 

24,385

Total liabilities

 

1,096,944

 

 

1,062,065

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Total Green Plains stockholders' equity

 

777,948

 

 

910,031

Noncontrolling interests

 

147,904

 

 

151,035

Total stockholders' equity

 

925,852

 

 

1,061,066

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,022,796

 

$

2,123,131

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

857,632

 

 

$

1,012,394

 

 

$

1,690,581

 

 

$

1,793,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below)

 

835,091

 

 

 

921,314

 

 

 

1,660,096

 

 

 

1,693,823

 

Operations and maintenance expenses

 

7,070

 

 

 

6,159

 

 

 

14,323

 

 

 

11,725

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

33,325

 

 

 

30,113

 

 

 

65,170

 

 

 

60,976

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

24,626

 

 

 

20,967

 

 

 

50,012

 

 

 

41,366

 

Total costs and expenses

 

900,112

 

 

 

978,553

 

 

 

1,789,601

 

 

 

1,807,890

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(42,480

)

 

 

33,841

 

 

 

(99,020

)

 

 

(14,061

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

2,771

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

5,936

 

 

 

877

 

Interest expense

 

(9,741

)

 

 

(7,800

)

 

 

(19,479

)

 

 

(16,606

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

28,165

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

28,576

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(7,131

)

 

 

21,171

 

 

 

(13,515

)

 

 

12,847

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees

 

(49,611

)

 

 

55,012

 

 

 

(112,535

)

 

 

(1,214

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

1,019

 

 

 

(2,895

)

 

 

(2,410

)

 

 

(1,742

)

Income (loss) from equity method investees

 

272

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

(196

)

Net income (loss)

 

(48,320

)

 

 

52,720

 

 

 

(114,569

)

 

 

(3,152

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

4,284

 

 

 

6,322

 

 

 

8,359

 

 

 

11,924

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains

$

(52,604

)

 

$

46,398

 

 

$

(122,928

)

 

$

(15,076

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic

$

(0.89

)

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

(2.09

)

 

$

(0.28

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted

$

(0.89

)

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

(2.09

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

58,874

 

 

 

53,033

 

 

 

58,714

 

 

 

52,960

 

Diluted

 

58,874

 

 

 

66,895

 

 

 

58,714

 

 

 

52,960

 

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(114,569

)

 

$

(3,152

)

Noncash operating adjustments

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

50,012

 

 

 

41,366

 

Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment

 

9,545

 

 

 

 

Other

 

11,429

 

 

 

9,513

 

Net change in working capital

 

(124,850

)

 

 

(154,368

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(168,433

)

 

 

(106,641

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

(48,902

)

 

 

(128,283

)

Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

99,917

 

Investment in equity method investees

 

(8,696

)

 

 

(6,976

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(57,598

)

 

 

(35,342

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Net proceeds - long term debt

 

(2,420

)

 

 

43,796

 

Net proceeds - short-term borrowings

 

108,715

 

 

 

135,494

 

Other

 

(20,756

)

 

 

(18,987

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

85,539

 

 

 

160,303

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(140,492

)

 

 

18,320

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

500,276

 

 

 

560,959

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

359,784

 

 

$

579,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

312,858

 

 

$

508,151

 

Restricted cash

 

46,926

 

 

 

71,128

 

Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

359,784

 

 

$

579,279

 

GREEN PLAINS INC.

RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net loss

$

(48,320

)

 

$

52,720

 

 

$

(114,569

)

 

$

(3,152

)

Interest expense

 

9,741

 

 

 

7,800

 

 

 

19,479

 

 

 

16,606

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(1,019

)

 

 

2,895

 

 

 

2,410

 

 

 

1,742

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

24,626

 

 

 

20,967

 

 

 

50,012

 

 

 

41,366

 

EBITDA

 

(14,972

)

 

 

84,382

 

 

 

(42,668

)

 

 

56,562

 

Other income (2)

 

 

 

 

(27,712

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,712

)

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees

 

45

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

90

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(14,927

)

 

$

56,715

 

 

$

(42,578

)

 

$

28,940

 

 

(1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.

(2) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230804860724/en/

