ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
Today, GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) issued the following statement:
“As previously disclosed, at a special meeting of our stockholders held on December 10, 2021, we received the necessary stockholder approval for our previously-announced acquisition by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., satisfying one of the remaining conditions to closing of the transaction. Closing of the transaction remains subject to the receipt of certain required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions. We continue to expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.”
About Goldman Sachs
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. GreenSky’s highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9 billion loan portfolio, and since GreenSky’s inception, approximately 4 million consumers have financed more than $30 billion of commerce using GreenSky’s paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding GreenSky, Inc. (“GreenSky”) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“GS Group”) including, but not limited to, statements related to the proposed acquisition of GreenSky and the anticipated timing, results and benefits thereof, statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of the board of directors of GreenSky, GreenSky management, the board of directors of GS Group or GS Group management, and other statements that are not historical facts. Readers can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “poised,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could”. These forward-looking statements are based on GreenSky’s and GS Group’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GreenSky’s or GS Group’s control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with GreenSky’s and GS Group’s ability to complete the proposed acquisition on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including: risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed acquisition; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement relating to the proposed acquisition; risks related to diverting the attention of GreenSky and/or GS Group management from ongoing business operations; failure to realize the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk of litigation in connection with the proposed acquisition, including resulting expense or delay; the risk that GreenSky’s business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; risks related to future opportunities and plans for GreenSky’s business, including the uncertainty of financial performance and results of GS Group following completion of the proposed acquisition; disruption from the proposed acquisition, making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or for GreenSky to maintain relationships with bank partners, other funding sources or purchasers of receivables related to, or economic participations in, loans originated by GreenSky’s bank partners, merchants, sponsors of merchants, consumers, suppliers, distributors, partners, employees, regulators or other third parties; effects relating to the announcement of the proposed acquisition or any further announcements or the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the market price of GreenSky common stock or GS Group common stock; the possibility that, if GS Group does not achieve the perceived benefits of the proposed acquisition as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors or at all, the market price of GS Group common stock could decline; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility and changes in economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties affecting GreenSky and GS Group, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in GreenSky’s and GS Group’s SEC filings and reports, including GreenSky’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, GS Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and future filings and reports by either company. In addition, the trajectory and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains highly uncertain and can change rapidly, and the extent of the pandemic’s continuing and ultimate impact on GS Group, GreenSky, GreenSky’s bank partners and merchants, borrowers under the GreenSky® consumer financing program, loan demand (in particular, for elective healthcare procedures), legal and regulatory matters, consumers’ ability or willingness to pay, information security and consumer privacy, the capital markets, the economy in general and changes in the U.S. economy that could materially impact consumer spending behavior, unemployment and demand for products of GS Group and GreenSky are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which GreenSky or GS Group are not currently aware may also affect each company’s forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers of this communication are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by GreenSky or GS Group on their respective websites or otherwise. Except as otherwise required by law, neither GreenSky nor GS Group undertakes any obligation, and each expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005610/en/
CONTACT: For Goldman Sachs
Media Relations
Andrea Williams | Tel: +1 212 902 5400
Patrick Scanlan
Investor Relations
Carey Halio | Tel: +1 212 902 0300
For GreenSky
Brinker Dailey
Tel: +1 470 284 7017
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE BANKING
SOURCE: GreenSky, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/16/2021 08:30 AM/DISC: 12/16/2021 08:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005610/en