Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced that Gretchen K. Zech will expand her current role and has been named chief governance, sustainability, and human resources officer of the company.
Ms. Zech, who joined Arrow in 2011 in her current position, will now also lead the company’s environmental, social, and governance strategy, and oversee the company’s legal and compliance and real estate functions.
Prior to joining Arrow, Ms. Zech held over 20 years of human resources leadership positions of increasing responsibility at major corporations, including Dex One, Gartner, Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea, Bloomingdale’s, Best Buy and Johnson Controls.
A Society for Human Resource Management senior certified professional (SHRM-SCP), having also served on the SHRM board of directors, Ms. Zech holds a bachelor's degree in human resource management from The University of Michigan.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
