Greycourt & Co., Inc., investment advisor to US and Canadian ultra-high net worth families and family offices, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring Nashville, TN based Family Capital Strategy (FCS), a well-established consultant to ultra-high net worth families. As founder and CEO of FCS, David Wells will join Greycourt as a managing director and serve as a senior client advisor to existing and future Greycourt clients. David will join Greycourt’s management and investment committees.
Since establishing FCS, David has developed strong relationships with single family offices throughout the greater Southeastern US, building on over two decades of experience as an investor, published strategist, and educator. FCS is well known for providing sophisticated advice, counsel, and education for its multi-generational clients.
Matt Litwin, Greycourt’s CEO, said “We have collaborated with David for several years and his passion for clear communication, strong ability to develop lasting relationships with his clients, and thoughtful approach to investing are evident to all of us at Greycourt. We are thrilled that he and his FCS business relationships will further strengthen our unique and comprehensive services for ultra-high net worth clients, especially our Collaborative Solutions offering for family offices managing large and complex portfolios."
In conjunction with acquiring FCS, Greycourt will establish an office in Nashville, TN. “As our firm has grown, we have increasingly developed a meaningful Southeastern US client base,” added Greg Friedman, Greycourt’s chairman. “We think Nashville is a premier location to have an additional presence and believe this thoughtful expansion will strengthen our ability to serve our client families across North America.”
Prior to founding FCS in 2019, David was a principal at Woodmont Investment Council, an investment advisor working closely with families and institutions. Earlier, David was a co-founder of Hanson Wells Partners, a long/short investment fund and a co-founder of Thompson Research Group, a provider of specialized equity research services. David is a graduate of Wake Forest University, has completed coursework on Family Business Governance at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and is a CFA charter holder.
David serves on boards and investment committees for three family office organizations, including leadership roles in two private trust companies. He co-chairs the board of 21/64, a non-profit organization providing multi-generational facilitation and training focused on family philanthropy. He also serves on the executive and advisory committees of the Southeast Family Office Forum (SEFOF), a leading peer-to-peer educational and networking organization based in Atlanta, GA.
David is a prolific and accomplished author, including his popular newsletter Fifteen on Friday, which he will continue to produce at Greycourt, and his book When Anything is Possible: Wealth and the Art of Strategic Living.
About Greycourt & Co., Inc.
Founded in 1988, Greycourt provides comprehensive investment advisory services to ultra-high net worth families, family offices and select institutions from its three offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Nashville, Tennessee.
