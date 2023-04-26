NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Greycroft, a seed-to-growth venture capital firm investing in entrepreneurs who build category-defining companies, today announced the closing of more than $1 billion of capital commitments across new funds. The firm’s two flagship vehicles, Greycroft Partners VII and Greycroft Growth IV, closed on over $980 million, enabling the firm to continue to invest in early and growth-stage enterprise and consumer businesses.
“Greycroft’s bicoastal foundation in Los Angeles and New York has given us unique access and insights to the technological advancements that drive emerging themes and reshape industries at the intersection of culture and business,” said Dana Settle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Greycroft. “Our investment approach remains the same, identifying companies that are finding novel applications of next-generation technology and supporting them at the critical moment of commercialization.”
The capital commitments represent a significant increase from the firm’s previous venture and growth funds and demonstrate continued support from limited partners of Greycroft’s model of investing in startups across the entire venture lifecycle from seed to exit.
“We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation industrial transformation driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and the increasing need for sustainable products. These secular shifts are creating new opportunities across a wide range of sectors, despite the challenging economic conditions,” said Ian Sigalow, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Greycroft. “We have been here before and are excited to see the innovations and trailblazing entrepreneurs that we anticipate will emerge from this period of change.”
Greycroft continues to grow as a firm and recently announced the addition of Kevin Gasque as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer. Kevin Gasque comes to Greycroft from The Carlyle Group and will be an integral part of the firm’s future as it seeks to invest in another round of promising companies globally.
Greycroft has a consistent track record of identifying and investing in innovative companies in sectors like consumer Internet, enterprise software, financial services, and healthcare. Since 2006, the firm has grown from $75 million to $3 billion in capital commitments and partnered with more than 250 portfolio companies, including Acorns, Arthur AI, Branch, Bumble, Fetch, Flutterwave, HealthVerity, Icertis, Scopely, Semrush, and Yeahka. Greycroft targets investments from $500K up to $50 million in early-stage and high-growth companies worldwide, with investments in 32 states across the U.S and 17 countries. Greycroft’s expertise and strategic approach have made the firm a reliable partner for startups looking to make an impact in their respective industries.
About Greycroft
Greycroft is a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to build category-defining companies. We have deep experience investing in consumer, enterprise, health tech, and fintech sectors around the globe and work as a team to support and advise entrepreneurs, empowering them to execute on their visions. Greycroft manages over $3 billion in capital raised and has made over 400 investments since inception. For more information, please visit https://www.greycroft.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006100/en/
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Greycroft
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/26/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 04/26/2023 10:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006100/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.