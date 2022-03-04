EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 4, 2022--

Griffin Realty Trust, Inc. ("GRT" or the "Company") announced its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

  • Grew revenue 23.7% to approximately $119.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.0 million.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations available to common stockholders and limited partners, or AFFO 1, of $0.17 per basic and diluted share.
  • Collected approximately 100% of contractual rent for the quarter and the last two years.
  • Portfolio economic occupancy reached 93.8% at quarter end.
  • Signed four new leases totaling approximately 330,500 square feet.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Grew revenue 15.7% to approximately $459.9 million compared to the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.6 million.
  • AFFO of $0.63 per basic and diluted share.
  • Completed the acquisition of Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II), Inc.
  • Signed 17 new and renewal leases totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet.

Retains Leading Financial Advisors to Assist in Ongoing Strategic Review Process

The GRT Board of Directors and management team are actively undertaking a strategic review process to evaluate potential alternatives to drive enhanced value and liquidity for shareholders. The Board has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Eastdil Secured Advisors LLC and BofA Securities as financial advisors to assist in the review process.

Update on Net Asset Value and Share Redemption Program

As previously disclosed, it is the Company’s intention to resume publishing its net asset value per share of common stock (“NAV”) no later than June 30, 2022. Promptly after publishing an updated NAV, the Company intends to partially reinstate its share redemption program (“SRP”) for redemptions sought upon a stockholder’s death or qualifying disability. The Company previously suspended publishing its NAV and effecting any redemptions under the SRP on October 1, 2021, in light of certain strategic initiatives it has been pursuing.

Management Commentary

“We have successfully maintained strong occupancy and collected approximately 100% of contractual rent over the last two years, despite the continuing challenges posed by COVID and other macro-economic trends,” said Michael J. Escalante, GRT's Chief Executive Officer. “This strong performance is a testament to the quality and resilience of our industrial and office assets and the exceptional commitment of our team. With a strong financial foundation in place, we are continuing to invest accretively in our current portfolio by modernizing properties and improving amenities, renewing tenants and pursuing new tenants where the associated economics add value."

Mr. Escalante, continued, "As we move forward, our asset management team is keenly focused on proactively addressing the upcoming lease expirations over the next few years. The Board and management team are intent on maximizing the value of our real estate assets while realizing as much liquidity as feasible given current market conditions. We continue to actively evaluate all opportunities and, with the assistance of leading financial advisors, pursue certain selective alternatives as part of our ongoing strategic review process.”

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Total revenue grew 23.7% to approximately $119.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $22.8 million compared to the same quarter last year.

The growth was primarily attributable to $23.1 million of rental income in connection with the acquisition of CCIT II.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.0 million, or zero per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $(8.4) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO was approximately $59.4 million and $37.2 million, or $0.17 and $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Consistent with total revenue, the increase was primarily attributable to the CCIT II and was also accretive to the Company's AFFO per share by $0.01.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined per the Company's credit facility agreement, was approximately $81.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This resulted in fixed charge and interest coverage ratios of 3.1x and 4.0x, respectively, for the quarter.

Leasing Activity

The Company signed four new leases totaling approximately 330,500 square feet. This activity includes a new seven-year lease with OceanX, LLC in Groveport, Ohio for approximately 312,000 square feet. The lease commences on August 1, 2022, immediately upon the expiration of the current lease with Excel, Inc and represents a 15% increase in the rent per square foot from the expiring rent.

Acquisitions/Dispositions

There were no acquisitions or dispositions for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Total revenue of approximately $459.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $62.4 million compared to the prior year.

The increase was primarily a result of the CCIT II Merger in the current year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.6 million, or zero per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net loss of approximately $(13.0) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO was approximately $215.8 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $47.6 million compared to the same period in 2020. While the acquisition of CCIT II was accretive to the Company's AFFO by approximately $0.01 per share for the year, the decrease in AFFO per basic and diluted share was primarily attributable to lower termination income in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined per the Company's credit facility agreement, was approximately $303.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This resulted in fixed charge and interest coverage ratios of 3.0x and 3.8x, respectively.

Leasing Activity

Signed six lease renewals for 1.1 million square feet and 11 new leases for 0.5 million square feet, resulting in 1.6 million square feet of leases signed during the year.

Acquisitions

Acquired Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II), Inc. in a stock-for-stock merger transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion on March 1, 2021.

Dispositions

Completed three dispositions during the year for total proceeds of $23.8 million, less closing costs. The properties sold for approximate amounts equal to our carrying value.

Consolidated Financial Statistics

The Company's Net Debt was approximately $2.4 billion. Our Net Debt to Normalized EBITDAre and Net Debt plus Preferred to Normalized EBITDAre were 7.4x and 7.8x, respectively. The ratio of debt, net, less cash and cash equivalents, to total real estate, was 42.6%.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's weighted average loan maturity was 3.7 years with 70% of the loan balance having a fixed interest rate, including the effect of interest rate swaps. Approximately 40% of the Company's consolidated debt was secured and approximately 60% was unsecured.

Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2021

  • Enterprise value was approximately $5.7 billion. 2
  • Weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 6.3 years with approximately 2.0% average annual contractual rent growth for the remainder of the existing term.
  • The portfolio was 94.5% leased, and the economic occupancy was 93.8%.
  • Economic occupancy for the industrial and office portfolio was 100% and 90%, respectively.
  • 86.5% of the Company's annualized base rental revenue is subject to annual escalations that average approximately 2.2%, and over 98.6% is subject to periodic increases.
  • Approximately 67.0% of the portfolio’s annualized base rental revenue 3 was generated by investment grade companies. 4

An overview of GRT's portfolio is provided in the accompanying Portfolio Snapshot.

About Griffin Realty Trust, Inc.

Griffin Realty Trust, Inc. – America's Blue-Chip Landlord™ – is an internally managed, publicly-registered, non-traded REIT. The Company owns and operates a geographically-diversified portfolio of strategically-located, high-quality, corporate office and industrial properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants that the Company has determined to be creditworthy. The Company's portfolio, as of December 31, 2021, consisted of 121 office and industrial properties (144 buildings), totaling 29.2 million in rentable square feet, located in 26 states, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion.

Additional information is available at www.grtreit.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: the continued severity, duration, transmission rate and geographic spread of COVID-19 in the United States, the speed of the vaccine roll-out, effectiveness and willingness of people to take COVID-19 vaccines, the duration of associated immunity and their efficacy against emerging variants and mutations of COVID-19, the extent and effectiveness of other containment measures taken, and the response of the overall economy, the financial markets and the population, particularly in areas in which we operate and with respect to occupancy rates, rent deferrals and the financial condition of GRT’s tenants; general financial and economic conditions; statements about the benefits of the merger involving GRT and CCIT II and statements that address operating performance, events or developments that GRT expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated synergies and general and administrative expense savings in the merger, future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, expected sources of financing, anticipated asset dispositions, anticipated leadership and governance, creation of value for stockholders, benefits of the merger to customers, employees, stockholders and other constituents of the combined company, the integration of GRT and CCIT II, cost savings related to the merger and other non-historical statements; whether the merger will be accretive to AFFO in future quarters; risks related to the disruption of management’s attention from ongoing business operations due to the merger; the availability of suitable investment or disposition opportunities; changes in interest rates; the availability and terms of financing; market conditions; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of GRT; our future capital expenditures, distributions and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategies, the expansion and growth of our operations, our net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, cash flow, financial condition, impairments, expenditures, capital structure, organizational structure, and other developments and trends of the real estate industry and other factors, including those risks disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part I, Item 2. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully review the disclosures it makes concerning risks. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

______________________________

1 FFO, as described by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), is adjusted for redeemable preferred distributions. Additionally, the Company uses AFFO as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its operating performance. FFO and AFFO have been revised to include amounts available to both common stockholders and limited partners for all periods presented.

2 Enterprise value includes the outstanding debt balance (net of cash and cash equivalents) (excluding deferred financing costs and premium/discounts), plus unconsolidated debt - pro rata share, plus preferred equity, plus total outstanding shares multiplied by the NAV per share. Total outstanding shares includes limited partnership units issued and shares issued pursuant to the Company's distribution reinvestment plan, net of redemptions.

3 Annualized base rent or “ABR” means the annualized contractual base rent before abatements and base year operating expenses as of December 31, 2021, unless otherwise specified, multiplied by 12 months. For properties in our portfolio that had rent abatements as of December 31, 2021, we used the monthly contractual base rent payable following expiration of the abatement. For our gross modified leases, we deduct base year operating expenses to arrive at ABR.

4 Investment-grade company means a company (e.g., a tenant or a guarantor or non-guarantor parent of a tenant) that has received an investment grade credit rating from a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (e.g., Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., S&P Global Ratings and/or Fitch Ratings Inc.) or a company with a non-NRSRO credit rating (e.g., Bloomberg’s default risk rating) that management believes is generally equivalent to an NRSRO investment grade rating; management can provide no assurance as to the comparability of these ratings methodologies or that any particular rating for a company is indicative of the rating that a single NRSRO would provide in the event that it rated all companies for which the Company provides credit ratings; to the extent such companies are rated only by non-NRSRO ratings providers, such ratings providers may use methodologies that are different and less rigorous than those applied by NRSROs; moreover, because GRT provides credit ratings for some companies that are non-guarantor parents of Company's tenants, such credit ratings may not be indicative of the creditworthiness of the relevant tenants. Approximately 67.0 percent of the portfolio's ABR was generated by investment-grade companies; 61.4 percent generated from companies with a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO") credit rating; and the remaining 5.6 percent from companies with a non-NRSRO credit rating that the Company believes is generally equivalent to an NRSRO investment grade rating. Bloomberg’s default risk rating is an example of a non-NRSRO rating.

GRIFFIN REALTY TRUST, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except units and share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

168,618

 

 

$

168,954

 

Restricted cash

 

 

17,522

 

 

 

34,352

 

Real estate:

 

 

 

 

Land

 

 

584,291

 

 

 

445,674

 

Building and improvements

 

 

4,104,782

 

 

 

3,112,253

 

Tenant origination and absorption cost

 

 

876,324

 

 

 

740,489

 

Construction in progress

 

 

4,763

 

 

 

11,886

 

Total real estate

 

 

5,570,160

 

 

 

4,310,302

 

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

 

(993,323

)

 

 

(817,773

)

Total real estate, net

 

 

4,576,837

 

 

 

3,492,529

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

43,100

 

 

 

10,035

 

Deferred rent receivable

 

 

108,896

 

 

 

98,116

 

Deferred leasing costs, net

 

 

44,505

 

 

 

45,966

 

Goodwill

 

 

229,948

 

 

 

229,948

 

Due from affiliates

 

 

271

 

 

 

1,411

 

Right of use asset

 

 

39,482

 

 

 

39,935

 

Other assets

 

 

43,838

 

 

 

30,604

 

Total assets

 

$

5,273,017

 

 

$

4,151,850

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Debt, net

 

$

2,532,377

 

 

$

2,140,427

 

Restricted reserves

 

 

8,644

 

 

 

12,071

 

Interest rate swap liability

 

 

25,108

 

 

 

53,975

 

Redemptions payable

 

 

 

 

 

5,345

 

Distributions payable

 

 

12,396

 

 

 

9,430

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

2,418

 

 

 

3,272

 

Intangible liabilities, net

 

 

30,626

 

 

 

27,333

 

Lease liability

 

 

50,896

 

 

 

45,646

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

109,121

 

 

 

114,434

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,771,586

 

 

 

2,411,933

 

Perpetual convertible preferred shares

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

125,000

 

Common stock subject to redemption

 

 

 

 

 

2,038

 

Noncontrolling interests subject to redemption; 556,099 units as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

4,768

 

 

 

4,610

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 324,638,112 and 230,320,668 shares outstanding in the aggregate as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

325

 

 

 

230

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,951,972

 

 

 

2,103,028

 

Cumulative distributions

 

 

(922,562

)

 

 

(813,892

)

Accumulated earnings

 

 

141,983

 

 

 

140,354

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(18,708

)

 

 

(48,001

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,153,010

 

 

 

1,381,719

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

218,653

 

 

 

226,550

 

Total equity

 

 

2,371,663

 

 

 

1,608,269

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

5,273,017

 

 

$

4,151,850

 

GRIFFIN REALTY TRUST, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

 

$

119,125

 

 

$

96,295

 

 

$

459,872

 

 

$

397,452

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating expense

 

 

16,687

 

 

 

15,303

 

 

 

61,259

 

 

 

57,461

 

Property tax expense

 

 

10,708

 

 

 

9,299

 

 

 

41,248

 

 

 

37,590

 

Property management fees to non-affiliates

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

4,066

 

 

 

3,656

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

10,350

 

 

 

15,353

 

 

 

40,479

 

 

 

38,633

 

Corporate operating expenses to affiliates

 

 

630

 

 

 

625

 

 

 

2,520

 

 

 

2,500

 

Impairment provision

 

 

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

4,242

 

 

 

23,472

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

54,922

 

 

 

40,109

 

 

 

209,638

 

 

 

161,056

 

Total expenses

 

 

94,348

 

 

 

82,842

 

 

 

363,452

 

 

 

324,368

 

Income before other income and (expenses)

 

 

24,777

 

 

 

13,453

 

 

 

96,420

 

 

 

73,084

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(21,425

)

 

 

(20,325

)

 

 

(85,087

)

 

 

(79,646

)

Other income, net

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

1,521

 

 

 

3,228

 

Gain (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

(6,523

)

(Loss) gain from disposition of assets

 

 

 

 

 

(185

)

 

 

(326

)

 

 

4,083

 

Transaction expense

 

 

(966

)

 

 

 

 

 

(966

)

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

3,675

 

 

 

(7,121

)

 

 

11,570

 

 

 

(5,774

)

Distributions to redeemable preferred shareholders

 

 

(2,516

)

 

 

(2,359

)

 

 

(9,698

)

 

 

(8,708

)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(102

)

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

1,732

 

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

(8,346

)

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

(12,750

)

Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to common stockholders

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(208

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

 

$

1,012

 

 

$

(8,389

)

 

$

1,629

 

 

$

(12,958

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted

 

$

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

324,205,992

 

 

 

230,316,334

 

 

 

309,250,873

 

 

 

230,042,543

 

GRIFFIN REALTY TRUST, INC.

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

The Company's management believes that historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient.

Management is responsible for managing interest rate, hedge and foreign exchange risks. To achieve the Company's objectives, it may borrow at fixed rates or variable rates. In order to mitigate interest rate risk on certain financial instruments, if any, the Company may enter into interest rate cap agreements or other hedge instruments and in order to mitigate its risk to foreign currency exposure, if any, the Company may enter into foreign currency hedges. The Company view's fair value adjustments of derivatives, impairment charges and gains and losses from dispositions of assets as non-recurring items or items which are unrealized and may not ultimately be realized, and which are not reflective of ongoing operations and are therefore typically adjusted for when assessing operating performance.

In order to provide a more complete understanding of the operating performance of a REIT, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) promulgated a measure known as Funds from Operations (“FFO”). FFO is defined as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, and gains and losses from sales of depreciable operating property, adding back asset impairment write-downs, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and preferred distributions. Because FFO calculations exclude such items as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets and gains and losses from sales of operating real estate assets (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar conditions based on historical cost accounting and useful-life estimates), they facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between other REITs. As a result, the Company believes that the use of FFO, together with the required GAAP presentations, provides a more complete understanding of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing, and investing activities. It should be noted, however, that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company does, making comparisons less meaningful.

Additionally, the Company uses Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate the Company's operating performance. AFFO excludes non-routine and certain non-cash items such as revenues in excess of cash received, amortization of stock-based compensation net, deferred rent, amortization of in-place lease valuation, acquisition-related costs, financed termination fee, net of payments received, gain or loss from the extinguishment of debt, unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, write-off transaction costs and other one-time transactions. FFO and AFFO have been revised to include amounts available to both common stockholders and limits partners for all periods presented.

AFFO is a measure used among the Company's peer group, which includes daily NAV REITs. The Company also believes that AFFO is a recognized measure of sustainable operating performance by the REIT industry. Further, the Company believes AFFO is useful in comparing the sustainability of its operating performance with the sustainability of the operating performance of other real estate companies.

Management believes that AFFO is a beneficial indicator of its ongoing portfolio performance and ability to sustain its current distribution level. More specifically, AFFO isolates the financial results of the Company's operations. AFFO, however, is not considered an appropriate measure of historical earnings as it excludes certain significant costs that are otherwise included in reported earnings. Further, since the measure is based on historical financial information, AFFO for the period presented may not be indicative of future results or the Company's future ability to pay distributions. By providing FFO and AFFO, the Company presents information that assists investors in aligning their analysis with management’s analysis of long-term operating activities.

For all of these reasons, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures of FFO and AFFO, in addition to income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, are helpful supplemental performance measures and useful to investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's real estate portfolio. However, a material limitation associated with FFO and AFFO is that they are not indicative of the Company's cash available to fund distributions since other uses of cash, such as capital expenditures at the Company's properties and principal payments of debt, are not deducted when calculating FFO and AFFO. The use of AFFO as a measure of long-term operating performance on value is also limited if the Company does not continue to operate under its current business plan as noted above. AFFO is useful in assisting management and investors in assessing the Company's ongoing ability to generate cash flow from operations and continue as a going concern in future operating periods, and in particular, after the offering and acquisition stages are complete. However, FFO and AFFO are not useful measures in evaluating NAV because impairments are taken into account in determining NAV but not in determining FFO and AFFO. Therefore, FFO and AFFO should not be viewed as a more prominent measure of performance than income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities and each should be reviewed in connection with GAAP measurements.

Neither the SEC, NAREIT, nor any other applicable regulatory body has opined on the acceptability of the adjustments contemplated to adjust FFO in order to calculate AFFO and its use as a non-GAAP performance measure. In the future, the SEC or NAREIT may decide to standardize the allowable exclusions across the REIT industry, and the Company may have to adjust the calculation and characterization of this non-GAAP measure.

Our calculation of FFO and AFFO is presented in the following table for the quarters ended and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31.

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income

 

$

3,675

 

 

$

(7,121

)

 

$

11,570

 

 

$

(5,774

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of building and improvements

 

 

33,035

 

 

 

24,022

 

 

 

125,388

 

 

 

93,979

 

Amortization of leasing costs and intangibles

 

 

21,977

 

 

 

16,159

 

 

 

84,598

 

 

 

67,366

 

Impairment provision

 

 

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

4,242

 

 

 

23,472

 

Equity interest of depreciation of building and improvements - unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,438

 

Equity interest of amortization of intangible assets - unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,751

 

Loss (Gain) from disposition of assets

 

 

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

326

 

 

 

(4,083

)

Impairment of unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,906

 

Equity interest of gain on sale - unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

FFO

 

 

58,687

 

 

 

34,522

 

 

 

226,116

 

 

 

180,055

 

Distribution to redeemable preferred shareholders

 

 

(2,516

)

 

 

(2,359

)

 

 

(9,698

)

 

 

(8,708

)

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

 

$

56,171

 

 

$

32,163

 

 

$

216,418

 

 

$

171,347

 

Reconciliation of FFO to AFFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

 

$

56,171

 

 

$

32,163

 

 

$

216,418

 

 

$

171,347

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues in excess of cash received, net

 

 

639

 

 

 

(6,245

)

 

 

(10,780

)

 

 

(25,686

)

Amortization of share-based compensation

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

7,470

 

 

 

4,108

 

Deferred rent - ground lease

 

 

516

 

 

 

517

 

 

 

2,064

 

 

 

2,065

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on investments

 

 

(5

)

 

 

149

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

31

 

Unconsolidated joint venture valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,452

 

Amortization of above/(below) market rent, net

 

 

(691

)

 

 

(527

)

 

 

(1,323

)

 

 

(2,292

)

Amortization of debt premium/(discount), net

 

 

103

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

409

 

 

 

412

 

Amortization of ground leasehold interests

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(290

)

Amortization of below tax benefit amortization

 

 

377

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

 

Non-cash earn-out adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,581

)

Financed termination fee payments received

 

 

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,557

 

Company's share of revenues in excess of cash received (straight-line rents) - unconsolidated entity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

505

 

Company's share of amortization of above market rent - unconsolidated entity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,419

 

Employee separation expense

 

 

777

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

777

 

 

 

2,666

 

Write-off of reserve liability

 

 

(1,166

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,166

)

 

 

 

Write-off of transaction costs

 

 

3

 

 

 

4,375

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

4,427

 

Transaction expense

 

 

966

 

 

 

 

 

 

966

 

 

 

 

AFFO available to common stockholders and limited partners

 

$

59,351

 

 

$

37,177

 

 

$

215,787

 

 

$

168,140

 

FFO per share, basic and diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.65

 

AFFO per share, basic and diluted

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS

 

 

324,205,992

 

 

 

230,316,334

 

 

 

309,250,873

 

 

 

230,042,543

 

Weighted-average OP Units

 

 

31,838,889

 

 

 

31,838,889

 

 

 

31,838,889

 

 

 

31,919,525

 

Weighted-average common shares and OP Units outstanding - basic and diluted FFO/AFFO

 

 

356,044,881

 

 

 

262,155,223

 

 

 

341,089,762

 

 

 

261,962,068

 

GRIFFIN REALTY TRUST, INC.

Net Debt as of December 31, 2021

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

Net Debt is defined as the Company's consolidated debt, net, plus unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts, net, less the Company's unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Net debt plus Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares is defined as Net debt plus the Company's perpetual convertible preferred shares. The Company's management believes both of these are useful metrics for analyzing the Company's level of indebtedness as unrestricted cash and cash equivalents could potentially be used to pay down a portion of the Company's outstanding debt.

 

 

Amount

Debt, net (as reported)

 

$

2,532,377

 

Add: unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts, net

 

 

9,138

 

Total consolidated debt

 

 

2,541,515

 

Less: Cash & cash equivalents - excl. restricted

 

 

(168,618

)

Net debt

 

 

2,372,897

 

Perpetual convertible preferred shares

 

 

125,000

 

Net debt plus perpetual convertible preferred shares

 

$

2,497,897

 

GRIFFIN REALTY TRUST, INC.

Normalized EBITDAre & Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

The Company uses Normalized EBITDAre as a non-GAAP supplemental performance measure to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. Normalized EBITDAre, as defined by the Company, represents EBITDAre (as defined by NAREIT), modified to exclude nonroutine items such as acquisition-related expenses, employee separation expenses and other non-routine costs. Normalized EBITDAre also omits the Normalized EBITDAre impact of properties sold during the period and extrapolates the operations of acquired properties to estimate a full quarter of ownership. Management believes these adjustments to reconcile to Normalized EBITDAre provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management, and provides investors a view of the performance of our portfolio over time. Therefore, Normalized EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as computed in accordance with GAAP. Normalized EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's credit facility agreement, is calculated as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), plus acquisition fees and expenses, asset and property management fees, straight-line rents and in-place lease amortization for the period, further adjusted for acquisitions that have closed during the quarter and certain reserves for capital expenditures. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance as a real estate company because it is a direct measure of the actual operating results of the Company's properties.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31.

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of EBIDTA/EBIDTAre/Normalized EBIDTAre/Adjusted EBIDTA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDAre

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,675

 

 

$

(7,121

)

 

$

11,570

 

 

$

(5,774

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

54,922

 

 

 

40,109

 

 

 

209,638

 

 

 

161,056

 

Interest expense

 

 

21,425

 

 

 

20,325

 

 

 

85,087

 

 

 

79,646

 

EBITDA

 

 

80,022

 

 

 

53,313

 

 

 

306,295

 

 

 

234,928

 

Loss/(Gain) on disposition of assets

 

 

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

326

 

 

 

(4,083

)

(Gain)/loss on investment in unconsolidated entity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

165

 

Impairment provision

 

 

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

4,242

 

 

 

23,472

 

Proportion share of adjustments for unconsolidated entity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,629

 

Impairment on investment in unconsolidated entity - DRJV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,359

 

EBITDAre

 

 

80,022

 

 

 

54,775

 

 

 

310,863

 

 

 

265,470

 

Adjustment for acquisitions and dispositions

 

 

 

 

 

(481

)

 

 

12,378

 

 

 

(5,314

)

Write-off of transaction costs

 

 

3

 

 

 

4,375

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

4,375

 

Employee separation expense

 

 

777

 

 

 

2,665

 

 

 

777

 

 

 

2,665

 

Write-off of reserve liability

 

 

(1,166

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,166

)

 

 

 

Transaction Expense

 

 

966

 

 

 

 

 

 

966

 

 

 

 

Normalized EBITDAre

 

 

80,602

 

 

 

61,334

 

 

 

323,883

 

 

 

267,196

 

Reconciliation of Normalized EBITDAre to Adjusted EBITDA (per the credit facility)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

809

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

3,183

 

 

 

2,195

 

Amortization of debt premium/(discount), net

 

 

103

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

409

 

 

 

412

 

Amortization of above/(below) market rent, net

 

 

(690

)

 

 

(527

)

 

 

(1,322

)

 

 

(2,292

)

Income taxes

 

 

338

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

910

 

Amortization of Other Intangibles

 

 

377

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

 

Property management fees to non-affiliates

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

4,066

 

 

 

3,657

 

Deferred rent

 

 

1,154

 

 

 

(5,729

)

 

 

(8,718

)

 

 

(24,138

)

Termination income (cash)

 

 

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,557

 

Equity percentage of net loss for the Parent’s non-wholly owned direct and indirect subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

Equity percentage of EBITDA for the Parent’s non-wholly owned direct and indirect subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

3,106

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

11,015

 

Adjustment to interest

 

 

(1,071

)

 

 

(817

)

 

 

(4,273

)

 

 

(3,179

)

Adjustment for write-off of transaction costs

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

Reversal of adjustment for acquisitions and disposition

 

 

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

(12,378

)

 

 

5,314

 

Less: Proportion share adjustments for unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,629

)

Less: Capital reserves

 

 

(964

)

 

 

(873

)

 

 

(3,901

)

 

 

(4,741

)

Adjusted EBITDA (per credit facility agreement)

 

$

81,706

 

 

$

61,690

 

 

$

303,576

 

 

$

259,277

 

 

