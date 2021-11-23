Griffon Corporation to Continue Executing On its Successful Transformation Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GFF) today confirmed that Voss Capital, LLC ("Voss"), a new 2% shareholder of the company, has provided notice of its intent to nominate three individuals to stand for election to the Griffon Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, currently scheduled for February 17, 2022.
Griffon issued the following statement:
“The Board and management team are committed to acting in the best interest of all shareholders. We have carefully reviewed Voss’ assessments and have concluded they are inaccurate. We have been, and will continue to be, proactive in making the decisions to propel the company forward, including the execution of a successful M&A strategy that has allowed for optimal capital redeployment and significant return of capital to shareholders. We intend to continue executing on our strategy to reposition Griffon including through transactions such as the ongoing strategic alternatives review of Telephonics Corporation.
“We have engaged in good faith with Voss to date. Independent members of the Board have met with them and are currently assessing their nominees in accordance with our thorough process. While we are disappointed by Voss’ decision to create public disruption, and despite their misleading statements, we remain open to engaging with them. We have always welcomed constructive dialogue with our shareholders and remain committed to creating shareholder value as well as acting in the best interest of all shareholders.
Strong track record of value-enhancing acquisitions and divestitures
“Griffon’s investment and operating-centric model has delivered strong results. Since December 2013, we have successfully executed 12 acquisitions and 2 major divestitures. We transformed our portfolio through the sale of the Clopay Plastics business and the immediately accretive acquisitions, including the acquisitions of ClosetMaid and CornellCookson. Our announcement of strategic alternatives for Telephonics marks another fundamental shift in our portfolio. Our disciplined capital allocation approach has created value for shareholders by successfully redeploying capital towards the highest return alternatives including accretive acquisitions, while returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
“Over the last three years, our actions have fundamentally strengthened Griffon with revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share CAGRs of 11%, 23% and 35%, respectively. Over this same period, we generated $224 million in free cash flow and reduced our leverage by half to 2.8x, before the benefits we expect to realize from the Telephonics strategic review.
Griffon’s leading global product portfolio is strategically positioned for growth and increased profitability
“We have built market leading positions in every product category in both our Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) and our Home and Building Products (HBP) businesses and are positioned to capitalize on the consistent strength of the housing market and homeowner activity.
“Our CPP business has a broad, iconic portfolio of market-leading branded products, many with 100+ year legacies that are widely recognized and respected by consumers and professionals. We have strong long-term customer relationships and extensive design, manufacturing and logistics capabilities. In 2021, this business delivered 8% revenue growth and 11% EBITDA increase year-over-year.
“Our HBP business has premium, recognized brands that are market leaders in their essential product categories. We have extensive design, manufacturing and logistics capabilities and a strong network of professional dealers. Our investments in technology and capacity are driving innovation and growth. In 2021, this business delivered record revenue and EBITDA, with 12% and 18% year-over-year growth, respectively.
“Our record performance in 2021 is a direct result of our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic actions we’ve taken to strengthen the company and position ourselves for future growth and increased profitability.
Griffon’s proven track record of shareholder value-creation
“Over the past three years, our proactive portfolio transformation has rewarded investors, delivering a total shareholder return of approximately 130%, meaningfully outperforming both the S&P 500 and our proxy peer group by approximately 50%, over this period.
Griffon’s Board is highly engaged, committed to diversity and enhanced corporate governance practices
“We value diversity and are committed to a Board refreshment process that ensures that our Board’s composition reflects the mix of skills and expertise we need as we execute our strategy. Over the past five years, we have refreshed six of our directors, adding diversity and relevant expertise to our Board. Currently, tenure for approximately 45% of our Board members is less than four years and the median tenure of our directors is six years. In addition, our Board has committed to further diversity with an objective that, by 2025, 40% of our independent directors will be women or persons of color.
“Our Board recently adopted two amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation for submission to our shareholders at our 2022 Annual Meeting. The first amendment will declassify the Board over a three-year transition period after the amendment becomes effective. The second amendment will reduce the percentage of voting power necessary to call a special meeting of shareholders. These amendments will become effective subject to the approval of our shareholders at our 2022 Annual Meeting.
“We believe that these enhancements to our corporate governance practices will further align our interests with those of our shareholders and contribute to maximizing long-term shareholder value.”
About Griffon Corporation
Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.
Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:
- Consumer and Professional Products conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
- Home and Building Product conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
Classified as a discontinued operation, Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.
For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.
