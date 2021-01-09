SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 24 points as Seattle easily defeated St. Martin’s 98-63 on Saturday night.
Darrion Trammell had 17 points and seven assists for Seattle (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Aaron Nettles added 16 points and six rebounds. Emeka Udenyi had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
The 98 points were a season best for Seattle.
Tyke Thompson had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Saints. Tyler Velasquez added 12 points. Alex Schumacher had 10 points.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com