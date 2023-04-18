NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
Grin, a comprehensive virtual care platform that provides digital oral healthcare solutions connecting practices and patients, announced that it is launching several new product releases at the American Association of Orthodontics Annual Meeting in Chicago.
From new patient management integrations to a full-service practice growth suite with additional practice productivity and workflow automation tools, Grin is bringing more opportunities for doctors and their teams to boost efficiency and revenue while streamlining workflows across the practice. Grin offers all the tools doctors need under one easy-to-use ecosystem—making it a true all-in-one digital platform that allows you to do more with less.
As a true foundation of the company's core values, Grin continues to invest in new functionality based on the voice of the customer by prioritizing the community of trusted practices and patients while considering the key areas where the Grin product would best help and integrate with every practice's digital workflows, efficiencies, and patient outcomes.
This year the company is introducing several new products and software integrations. Here are some of the highlights to be showcased live at the AAO Annual Session:
- AI Records App - a dedicated Grin mobile app account for the practice allowing practices to take a high-quality scan, including intraoral and extraoral photos of a patient using the Grin Scope® and an iPhone. Practices can use the service for all practice record-taking, fast onboarding, and generating leads and referrals anytime, anywhere quickly. Grins’ AI will automatically choose the best eight images from the Grin scan to ensure treatment-ready records.
- Practice Management Integration - Grin is announcing its partnership with Dolphin Practice Manage Software towards an integration connecting both platforms. Practices now have the ability to integrate the Grin platform with their practice management software for increased operational efficiency.
- In-Practice Communication - Practice members can discuss, annotate, and manage cases amongst team members in real time, including cross-team patient delegations to internal tagging and notifications.
- New Hygiene Resource Suite - Grin already has tools to diagnose and treat patients' oral hygiene and is introducing additional tools to educate and enforce better oral care practices through various educational tutorials that can be shared directly through the Grin App with every patient.
The above functionality comes in addition to Grin’s Human Intelligence (Grintelligence) service, powered by Grin’s AI and train personnel to allow practices and patients actionable, timely, and trustworthy guidance throughout their treatment. The company will continue releasing additional innovative technology later this year. Grin will release new oral hygiene detection tools utilizing AI technology to detect gum recession, inflammation, plaque, and tartar. More to come later this summer.
“The AAO Annual Session 2023 is a big milestone for our company every year, but this year, we’re thrilled to show up with some new innovations that will truly benefit our doctors on every level of their business,” said Dr. Adam Schulhof, Grin CEO. “Our team has been working hard on key integrations and building new technology to help practices grow and optimize everything they do from the front to the back office. Grin offers so much more than just remote monitoring technology. We exist to help our dental practices exceed their business goals and build clinical confidence.”
"I have been an early adopter of remote monitoring technology and tried several different platforms to find the right fit for our practice. The Grin platform has significantly streamlined our two-way communication with patients and improved our overall efficiencies,” said Dr. Rooz Khosravi, DMD, Ph.D., MSD, Grin Provider. “Our aim is to prevent burdening patients with excessive data collection and AI-driven errors; simplicity is key for our patients and us. My team and I are excited to take full advantage of Grin's new product releases, especially the practice management integration.”
You can visit Grins’ booth at the AAO Annual Session in Chicago from April 21-24, located in the Innovation Pavilion at #1641, for more information on these exciting new releases and live and interactive demonstrations. The founding team members, the Head of Product, and the Director of Innovation will also be available throughout the show to answer questions and give exciting updates on the future of Grin. On Monday, April 24, from 11:30-1 pm, Grin CEO Dr. Adam Schulhof will speak at The AAOTechSelect LIVE! Session with Dr. Neil Warshawsky.
About Grin
Grin is a comprehensive digital platform that provides solutions for all oral health needs. The Grin App and Grin Scope® allow doctors for a full patient management suite. Patients can access quality professional care from the convenience of their smart devices. Doctors can remotely monitor patients via virtual check-ins for complete visibility—reducing chair time, increasing patient volume, and ensuring safety and beautiful smile results. To learn more about Grin, you can visit us at: www.get-grin.co
