Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that it will reschedule its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2023. Grindr will announce the date and time of the rescheduled earnings release and conference call in a subsequent press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the release of Grindr’s second quarter 2023 results. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “expects,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to, the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Grindr with the SEC on March 17, 2023 as well as other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Grindr assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Grindr Inc.
With roughly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
