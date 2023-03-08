FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's WNBA Finals on Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA will tip off ESPN's coverage of the league's 27th season when the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19, 2023 — opening night.