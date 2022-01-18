GRO Biosciences Appoints Rakhshita Dhar to its Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
GRO Biosciences Inc. (“GRObio”), an emerging biotechnology company leveraging groundbreaking science to expand the amino acid alphabet and deliver on the promise of protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rakhshita Dhar to its Board of Directors. Ms. Dhar is an expert in life sciences platform development, business development, and pharmaceutical commercialization, with a background in search, evaluation and healthcare investing. She is currently Senior Director of Venture Investments Health at Leaps by Bayer.
“We are fortunate to have Rakhshita join our Board,” said Daniel J. Mandell, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GRO Biosciences. “Her experience in working with early-stage life science companies to build alliances and develop successful commercialization strategies will be an asset to GRObio as we continue to advance our platform, pipeline and partnerships.
Dr. Mandell continued, “We also thank Lucio Iannone, VP of Venture Investments Health at Leaps by Bayer, who is stepping down from our board, for his expert guidance as we navigated our Series A financing and advanced products built from our first platform chemistries into preclinical development.”
Ms. Dhar received her Undergraduate degree in Biochemistry from Mumbai University and Master’s in Molecular Biology from Georgetown University. Ms. Dhar’s past experience includes Director of Business Development at Roche Pharmaceuticals where she led collaborations with Dyno Therapeutics and Rheos Biosciences. She also spent several years at MassBio developing an accelerator program for life-science start-ups. Ms. Dhar serves as Senior Director of Venture Investments Health at Leaps by Bayer.
About GRO Biosciences
GRO Biosciences (“GRObio”) is leveraging groundbreaking science to expand the amino acid alphabet and deliver on the promise of protein therapeutics. The Company is transforming treatments for increasingly prevalent chronic medical conditions including autoimmune and metabolic diseases to improve the lives of patients. GRObio is applying its platform to advance partnered and collaborative programs, as well as its own pipeline of protein therapeutics bearing unique NSAA (non-standard amino acid) chemistries. The Company’s NSAA therapeutics feature previously unattainable capabilities including unprecedented duration of action and precise regulation of the immune system. GRObio, co-founded by Dr. George Church of Harvard Medical School in 2016, is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Find GRObio on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and the web at grobio.com.
