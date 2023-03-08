SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Groove, the first sales engagement platform to make sales strategy actionable, today announced it has ranked No. 155 on the Inc. magazine annual 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. A part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
In today’s uncertain economy, revenue teams are facing increasing challenges. Go-to-market teams are learner than ever and are often tasked with doing more with less. On top of that, sales leaders struggle with inconsistent sales execution and lack of visibility. Groove has continued to grow its business in this difficult economic climate by providing revenue leaders with a powerful yet easy-to-use sales engagement platform that fits seamlessly into their reps’ existing workflows.
As companies in traditional industries like financial services, real estate, healthcare, and business services embrace digital transformation, Groove stands out as the only platform that can be easily customized to meet the unique needs of full-cycle sellers with complicated, industry-specific workflows.
“Throughout all the economic turmoil of the past few years, we have been laser-focused on helping our customers boost the productivity of their revenue teams, and it’s extremely rewarding to see the commitment pay off,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO and Co-founder of Groove. “As we head into 2023, we remain committed to delivering value for our customers through ground-breaking new products like Groove Plays and our award-winning customer service.”
The companies on this Inc. 5000: Regionals lists show the fastest growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 185 private companies had a median growth rate of 178% percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $7.1 billion in revenue.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.’s website.
Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Groove
Groove is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle.
Groove enables more than 75,000 users at ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, Capital One, and other large enterprises to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005309/en/
CONTACT: Jason Klein
Groove
415-223-2771
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT BUSINESS APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Groove
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/08/2023 08:30 AM/DISC: 03/08/2023 08:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005309/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.