Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce ®, today announced that it has received a 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Award. The only sales engagement platform to make the list, Groove ranked #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall out of 150+ other winners.
The “Best Software List” is a brand-new TrustRadius distinction that recognizes the best software products based on customer satisfaction, performance via reviews, and market size fit. Groove earned its top ten ranking on the inaugural “TrustRadius Best Software List” for enterprise and all other sectors due to its high 8.8 trScore and recency of customer reviews.
“These awards are based directly on reviews from verified users of Groove’s sales engagement platform,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “Groove customers consistently recommend the platform for its intuitive UI, ease of use, advanced activity capture, and data analytics.”
Forrester Research named Groove a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022. Out of 13 vendors evaluated for the report, Groove earned the highest possible scores in twenty criteria and is the only leader cited as “best for global enterprises seeking to better understand buyer interactions and optimize seller productivity in highly compliant industries.”
Groove Reviews from Verified TrustRadius Users
Verified enterprise customer reviews from the review period include:
- “ Extremely intuitive and easy-to-understand interface…Groove automates a number of my daily tasks and saves at least 3-4 hours each week. ”
– Ryan P., Vice President of Corporate Payment Solutions, Capital One
- “ We save about 5 hours each week from the automations that Groove provides. It has been a game-changer for our KPIs in our department and improved our promotional cycles. ”
– Alyssa P., Enterprise Operations Specialist, 2U
- “Before I used to spend 2 hrs per day updating and sending outbound emails. With Groove, I dedicate one afternoon to doing my emails for the week and automating the process for future dates.”
– Russell G., Account Executive, Elastic
- “I’ve found a 60% increase in my booked appointments since using Groove. Groove increased customer response times as well as created a more organized follow up approach.”
– Andrew H., Account Manager, LexisNexis
Additional Industry Awards
Groove has received many other awards and accolades, including:
- Leaderin the Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms 2022
- 2022 TrustRadius Best of Summer Awards for Best Feature Set and Best Relationship
- 2022 TrustRadius Top-Rated Award
- Perfect 5-Star Rating on the Salesforce AppExchange
- 2022 Stevie Award for Ethics in Sales
- Two 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service
- 2021 Inc. 5000 and 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific List
About TrustRadius Best Software Awards
TheTrustRadius Best Software List was created to honor those products catering to the evolving market and providing end users with exceptional product and service to meet their business needs. To make the list, products must have 40+ reviews from the past year and have maintained a trScore of 7.5 or higher. These characteristics demonstrate a commitment to transparency, improvement, and user insights.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
About Groove
Groove removes friction from the sales process so that revenue teams can sell more, predictably and consistently. Groove eliminates seller burden by automating administrative work and increasing the percentage of reps who hit quota. Because Groove is Salesforce-native, its sales engagement platform is also highly configurable, secure, and easy-to-use, resulting in seller adoption rates of over 90%.
More than 70,000 users at customers, including ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, and Capital One, leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
