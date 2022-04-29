Groundbreaking research cooperation: The Medi-Globe Group and the IHU in Strasbourg are developing the world's first AI software for detecting pancreatic diseases

Groundbreaking research cooperation completed: The Medi-Globe Group and the IHU Strasbourg are developing the world's first AI software for detecting pancreatic diseases. Marc Jablonowski (5th from left), CTIO at the Medi-Globe Group and Dr. Markus Schönberger (5th from right), Director Business Development at the Medi-Globe Group, and the team and the CEO of IHU, Benoit Gallix are delighted. Copyright: Medi-Globe Group