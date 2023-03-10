CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2023--
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00pm ET.
A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.
About Groupon
Groupon ( www.groupon.com ) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.
