Grove Collaborative, a leading sustainable consumer products company, recently signed a letter from the American Sustainable Business Council urging Congress to immediately pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda into law. With the climate crisis currently devastating the livelihoods and wellbeing of hundreds of millions of Americans, Grove endorses the climate provisions within Build Back Better, and supports the measures necessary to meet those provisions.
“Put simply, there is no other future and the cost of inaction is truly unaffordable,” said Stuart Landesberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “As evidenced by our status as a B Corp and a CarbonNeutral® Certified Company, Grove exists to provide sustainable alternatives to conventional home essentials. We believe that business must be a positive force for human and environmental health, and we urgently need leadership and decisive action through legislation, specifically the Build Back Better Act. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to make meaningful progress on climate legislation, and a moment that will define our generation in shaping our future on this planet. Decisive, science-based legislation is critical to align businesses on a path towards a sustainable future.”
Jeffrey Hollender, co-founder and CEO of the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), said, “The hundreds of companies which signed on are seriously concerned about climate change and its impact on American businesses and recognize the necessity and urgency of this bill. With it will come the investments needed to build back better, and it includes adequate and appropriate means to fund it as proposed. It’s absurd that any pro-business group which purports to represent the interests of American businesses would not be unequivocally supportive unless they were more concerned with their own short-term gains than the survival of our planet and future generations.”
Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Grove creates and curates high-performing, planet-first products across household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, and pet, serving millions of households across the U.S. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for people to build sustainable routines. Every item Grove offers, from both brands they craft — like their flagship brand Grove Co., plastic-free personal care line Peach Not Plastic, and clean skincare brand Superbloom — and from exceptional third-party brands, has been thoroughly vetted against strict standards for clean ingredients, efficacy, sustainability, cruelty-free formulas, and ethical supply chain practices. Grove Collaborative, a public benefit corporation, is on a mission to move Beyond Plastic and recently entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, visit grove.com.
