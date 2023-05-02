ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Grove Point Financial, a boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, today announced the addition of five new firms whose personnel collectively oversee $135 million in client assets.
With the support of Grove Point, the financial professionals gain access to integrated technology, comprehensive investment solutions, and personalized business development support from industry experts.
The following financial professionals and their firms were attracted to Grove Point’s service model, shared vision, and commitment to success:
- Greg Frazier, Frazier Financial Services
- John Gutierrez
- Kirk Miller
- Jeffrey Moore
- John Vecchio, J.T. Vecchio Co.
“We are constantly listening to our financial professionals’ needs and evolving to meet them where they are. The addition of Greg, John, Kirk, Jeffrey, and John prove the value of our high-touch level of engagement,” said Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development. “As a committed business partner, we’re excited to offer each of these firms the competitive edge they need to attain their growth goals.”
Combining the feel of a boutique firm with the tools and resources of a large firm, Grove Point is dedicated to cultivating an environment where financial professionals grow and thrive. These additions come on the heels of Garner Group Financial, Forward Financial, and Nied Financial joining Grove Point in Q4 2022.
About Grove Point Financial
Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) operates out of its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.
Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC (GPI), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC (GPA). GPI and GPA are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.
