Grovecourt Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, FL, today announced the appointment of Sean Rotermund, former CEO and Founder of Clarity Software, as Operating Advisor. As an Operating Advisor for Grovecourt Capital Partners, Sean will assist the Grovecourt team in analyzing and managing investments in the healthcare services and technology sectors.
“We are excited to welcome Sean as an Operating Advisor to Grovecourt. Sean’s track record of scaling healthcare services organizations and driving performance-based culture will be invaluable for our future investments,” said Matt Bergin, Managing Partner at Grovecourt.
Sean Rotermund added, “I’m looking forward to partnering with Grovecourt as an advisor and working alongside management teams at portfolio companies as they transition from found-led businesses to market leaders with institutional backers.”
Sean is an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience and success in healthcare IT, SaaS, and private equity. As the founder of Clarity Software Solutions, Sean piloted the company from startup in 2007 to market leader within five years. Clarity is a leader in healthcare communications, providing technology solutions for payors to better engage with their members. Under Sean’s leadership, Clarity earned a rank in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies nine times, Deloitte’s Fast 500 four consecutive years, Marcum Tech Top 40 seven years, and was named a Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner in 2016. In 2018 Sean was named a finalist for the Entrepreneur of The Year® Award in the New York region by EY. Throughout Sean’s tenure, Clarity consistently was recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Connecticut.’
Sean has joined the board of directors of Premier Radiology Services, a Grovecourt portfolio company. Sean will engage with Premier’s management team to drive operational improvements and execute organic and inorganic growth strategies.
About Grovecourt Capital Partners
Grovecourt Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, FL, specializing in investments in founder-led and family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. With a focus on business services, healthcare services, communication services, and industrials, Grovecourt partners with management teams to execute both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, optimize performance, and create long-term value. For more information, visit www.grovecourtcapital.com.
