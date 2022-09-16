NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
Unite Health Share Ministries ™ (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry supporting a community of Christian believers through member-to-member healthcare sharing, gives back to the community in a unique way this September. It is proud to support and bring awareness to National Disease Literacy Month, Self-Care Awareness Month and Self-Improvement Month, three themes that align with membership values.
As a platform for a preventative and proactive approach, UHSM embodies and supports the initiatives by helping members take their health into their own hands, offering true healthcare freedom with holistic, natural, thoughtful and faithful means. Its lifestyle blog provides members with free tips, inspiration and motivation to put mindfulness into practice daily; a free, one-year subscription to Noom and Fitbod; and soul food via the UHSM prayer wall. At the same time, it encourages thoughtful ideas and impactful lessons for improving and working on one's self-understanding, self-care and place in the larger community of Christians.
"Part of holding self-improvement over one's life is about growing in all aspects of life, and to UHSM, this means growing in one's mind, body, and soul through balance, love, and grace. We are all human," stated the Public Relations and Communications Manager at UHSM, Jennifer Thompson. "The best way to attend to self-care and self-improvement month is to practice grace and patience in your life: everyone around us has extra weight on their shoulders. Christ would ask us to extend a hand in grace, especially in hard times like these."
Part of holding self-care over oneself is living a lifestyle that is preventative and proactive. To UHSM, disease literacy is about understanding how one's lifestyle today contributes to one's health for tomorrow. Disease literacy, self-care and self-improvement bring awareness to the importance of a balanced lifestyle, ensuring one can take care of themselves before one can begin to care for others. It's why members have access to special perks from communities nationwide to improve physical, spiritual, and mental health, including free subscriptions to Noom, FitBod, Pray.com, Right Now Media, and so much more!
While offering preventative and proactive healthcare perks is important, UHSM and its members also value regular, yearly steps, such as wellness visits and physicals. It provides its members access to an expansive PHCS® PPO network of over 1.2 million Primary Care Providers (PCP), medical providers, specialists, urgent care and hospitals across the United States. Members also have access to low-cost, pre-negotiated rates for medications through the UHSM Rx network, open to members upon membership. UHSM also works to employ services to help understand programs, plans and providers in a specific area; now that’s white glove service. It actively seeks further connections, partnerships, affiliations and nonprofit organizations to support the shared mission, vision, and values. UHSM is a proud supporter of Cancer Kinship; California Love Drop; The Orange County Soccer Club Community Corner; Jarett Andretti, of Andretti Autosport; Pray.com; extreme endurance cyclist, Grant Lottering; Amon-Ra St. Brown, of the Detroit Lions; the Noom App; the FitBod App; The International Christian Coaching Institute (ICC); and Fireside Ministry.
If interested in partnering or connecting with UHSM or learning more about how UHSM shares with the great community of Christian Believers
ABOUT UHSM
Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member healthcare sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through their membership. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans. WeShare programs are hosted by UHSM and offers members prescription coverage through the Rx network. UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay™ telehealth network, via the App, seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.
The UHSM mission is to unite the community of Believers, all Christians, regardless of denomination or church affiliation, to identify, foster, and facilitate education, charitable outreach, programs, and services for the communities of like-minded religious individuals, those that desire to honor their personal, sincerely held religious beliefs, as set forth in the Bible, as well as to provide benevolence to others, as Christ did.
