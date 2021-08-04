North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.