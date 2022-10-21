DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities for Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing frequency of attacks on national assets and the sophistication of cyberthreats threaten a nation's ability to defend itself from cyberwarfare strategies. The expanding application of deepfake AI against dominant political figures, social media hijacks of persons of national interest, unauthorized defense network penetration, and ransom demands that threaten complete network outages have forced government administrators to expand their defense horizon.
Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high-risk profile, government organizations remain far behind where they should be in terms of cybermaturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber-defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles.
Cyberattacks on important assets will increase, and blockchain will be at the core of successfully averting them. Blockchain adoption will enable administrators to gain better visibility of procedures at various junctions of the governmental value chain. The technology will be extremely beneficial for segments such as managing digital identities, regulating international financial settlements, and securing defense procurements and weapon systems. Moreover, future battlefields will use computer-controlled and IoT-based communication platforms. Blockchain will be a vital component in encrypting and safeguarding battlefield strategies.
Blockchain will play a pivotal role in helping administrators gain better visibility and develop strong data management guidelines. These guidelines will help administrators transition toward a digital economy, counter various administrative challenges with respect to urbanization (smart city infrastructure), and regulate the supply chain for defense procurements.
Extensive use of IoT-driven communication across various services generates a huge amount of data, which are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Smart city solutions, such as smart grids, digital healthcare, and intelligent traffic solutions, deploy many IoT devices and sensors that require permissioned blockchain networks to safeguard the city's data. Blockchain technology will be pivotal in safeguarding critical infrastructures, such as smart grids, healthcare records, and mobility.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the role of blockchain in securing national defense strategy?
- How can blockchain tackle issues around border and immigration management?
- What is the application potential of blockchain in securing critical infrastructure?
- What are the best practices among developed nations that have embraced eGovernance platforms?
- What are the top growth opportunities for participants in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trends Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- About the Growth Pipeline ModelT
2. Executive Dashboard
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Blockchain Impact on Cyberwarfare
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Strategic Context
- National Security Threat Horizon: The Future
- Definition of Blockchain
- Types of Blockchain
- Blockchain-driven National Cyber Resilience: The Why
- What Blockchain Can Offer National Administrators
- Blockchain for Strengthening National Cybersecurity
- Blockchain Usage Framework in a National Ecosystem
- Strategic Pillars Driving a Blockchain-powered Nation
- Smart City Platforms: A Catalyst for Blockchain's Growth
- CI Attacks: Threats to Internal Security
- Evolution of Cyberthreats: The Blockchain Imperative
- Impact Matrix of Attacks on National Assets: Global
- Role of Blockchain in Securing Future Battlefields: 2030
- Future of National Defense Lies in Technological Readiness
4. Regional Implications
- Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure
- Significance of Blockchain in Governance Ecosystem
- Key Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis
5. Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security: Areas of Application
- Blockchain in National Defense Resilience
- Blockchain in Securing National Borders
- Blockchain in Securing CI
- Blockchain in Building a Nation's Economic Resilience
- Blockchain in Creating eGovernance Models
- Blockchain-based Digital Identity for eGovernance
6. Trend Impact Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends BEETS Implications
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain to Help in Smart Policing Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain to Fortify Military Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain to Enhance Physical Security for National Borders and Critical Infrastructure
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion: The Way Forward
8. Appendix
- Our Mega Trend Universe
9. Next Steps
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
