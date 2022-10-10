DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, API, No-Code, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, API, No-Code, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, gaming, and manufacturing.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
The global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, API, No-Code, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality
- Financial Data Collection and Reporting API
- Helping Banks Assess Risk Portfolios of Smbs
- Codat-Investor Dashboard
- Text Messaging Based Marketing Tool
- Helping Brands Connect With Customers & Prospects
- Postscript-Investor Dashboard
- API-Driven Conversational Intelligence Platform
- Value Proposition of Symbl.AI
- Symbl.AI-Investor Dashboard
- Nlp-As-A-Service for Text Analysis
- Value Proposition of One AI
- One AI-Investor Dashboard
- Faster Cloud Computing Using Machine Learning
- Value Proposition of Strong Compute
- Strong Compute-Investor Dashboard
- No-Code Payment Processing Platform
- Value Proposition of Hitpay
- Hitpay-Investor Dashboard
- Saas Platform for Online Messaging
- Value Proposition of Take Blip
- Take Blip-Investor Dashboard
- AI-Based Unstructured Data Processing
- Indico Data's Value Proposition
- Indico Data-Investor Dashboard
- AI-Based R&D Tax Credit Assessment
- Boast's Value Proposition
- Boast-Investor Dashboard
- AI-Based Healthcare Process Automation
- Olive's Value Proposition
- Olive-Investor Dashboard
- AI-Based Healthcare Management
- Viz.AI's Value Proposition
- Viz.AI-Investor Dashboard
- Processor for Internet of Things (IoT) Laptop Support
- Intel's Value Proposition
- Intel-Investor Dashboard
- High Performance and Connectivity
- Amd's Value Proposition
- Amd-Investor Dashboard
- Cloud Platform Bringing Vr to Multiple Devices
- Varjo's Value Proposition
- Varjo-Investor Dashboard
- Cutting the Augmented Reality (Ar) Cord
- Qualcomm Inc's Value Proposition
- Qualcomm-Investor Dashboard
Companies Mentioned
- AMD
- Boast
- Codat
- Hitpay
- Indico Data
- Intel
- Olive
- One AI
- Postscript
- Qualcomm
- Symbl.AI
- Take Blip
- Varjo
- Viz.AI
