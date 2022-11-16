DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Reuse and Recycling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Environmental concerns resulting from the increasingly apparent climate change effects drive the worldwide adoption of sustainable transportation. With governments phasing out vehicles that run on fossil fuels through stringent emissions regulations, people are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) in significant numbers. The global EV market recorded over 75.6% revenue growth in 2021, increasing battery demand.
However, when they reach the end of their life as EV batteries, they still have 60% to 70% of their capacity. This opens up opportunities to repurpose batteries in second-life applications and recycle them to extract valuable elements such as cobalt and nickel, leading to the growing EV battery reuse and recycling market.
Although the current market trend indicates a preference for recycling in the short term (two to three years), rising technological sophistication, proven business models, and clear regulations will increase second-life applications in the long term.
In this report, the analyst analyzes the following market aspects:
- Regulatory framework by region, including global, Europe, China, and Japan
- Value chain, business models, and prominent participants
- Top automotive EV OEMs' plans and alliances on battery reuse and recycling
- Major battery recycling companies by region (the Americas, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific)
- Strategic imperatives and growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Battery Reuse and Recycling Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. EV Battery Second-life Applications and Use
- EV Battery Second-life Trends - Highlights
- EV Battery Life Cycle
- Secondary Life Applications
- Challenges and Barriers in EV Battery Reuse and Recycling
4. Regulatory Outlook
- Regulatory Outlook - Highlights
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - Global
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - Europe
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - China
- Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - Japan
- SSR - Global Scenario
5. Market Outlook
- Reuse and Recycling Market Outlook - Highlights
- Battery Reuse and Recycling - Installed Battery
- Estimated Reuse and Recycling Capacity - Up to 2030
6. EV Battery Value Chain
- EV Battery Value Chain - Highlights
- LIB Recycling Value Chain
- The Establishment of a Circular Economy
- Reuse and Recycling Market Business Models - Highlights
- Automotive OEM Business Models - Highlights
- Battery Manufacturer Business Models - Highlights
- Recovery Process for Used LIDs
- Recycling Value Chain Players
7. Top Automotive EV OEMs' Plans and Alliances on Battery Reuse and Recycling
- Automotive OEMs' Strategies and Activities
- Life Cycle Assessment - VW Battery
- Second-life Applications and Recycling
- VW Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - Daimler Battery
- Daimler Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - BMW Battery
- BMW Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - Hyundai Battery
- Hyundai Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - Tesla Battery
- Tesla Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - RNM Battery
- RNM Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - GM Battery
- GM Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Life Cycle Assessment - Stellantis Battery
- Other Automotive OEM Activities Surrounding Second-life Applications
8. Major Battery Recycling Companies
- Regional Overview - EV Battery Recycling Companies
- EV Battery Recycling Companies - Americas
- EV Battery Recycling Companies - Europe
- EV Battery Recycling Companies - China
- EV Battery Recycling Companies - APAC
- Umicore
- 4R Energy
- Ningbo Brunp CATL New Energy
- Li-Cycle
- Redwood Materials
- American Manganese
- Primobius
- Retriev Technologies
- Ganfeng Lithium
- Lithion Recycling
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Establish Parallel Industries for Battery Recycling and Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Manufacturers Prefer using Batteries for Second-life Applications over Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Develop a Circular Economy for a Seamless Business Case in the Value Chain
- List of Exhibit
