The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine for the month of July 2022 covers innovation profiles related to autonomous robots, surgical robots, self-healing robotic skin, bionic robotic fish, nano-scale robots, and 3D printers/additive manufacturing,
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused on improving product traceability, and energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweight (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human-machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean, and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations In Advanced Manufacturing
- Autonomous Mobile Robot (Amr) That Monitors Retail Shelves For Inventory Management
- Value Proposition - Zippedi
- Zippedi - Investor Dashboard
- Amr That Prints Floor Layouts For The Construction Industry
- Value Proposition - Dusty Robotics
- Dusty Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (Scara) Robots Built For Demanding Environments
- Seiko Epson Corporation's Value Proposition
- Seiko Epson Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Commercial Cleaning Robot With *Slam Navigation
- Pudu Robotics' Value Proposition
- Pudu Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Surgical Robot With High Efficiency
- Microport's Value Proposition
- Microport - Investor Dashboard
- 3D Printers With High-Build Volume
- Photocentric's Value Proposition
- Photocentric - Investor Dashboard
- Automated End-To-End Robotic Block-Laying System
- Fastbrick Robotics's Value Proposition
- Fastbrick Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Solution For Investigating Hazardous Locations
- Copperstone Technologies' Value Proposition
- Copperstone Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Self-Healing Robot Skin Developed From Living Tissue
- The University Of Tokyo's Value Proposition
- Additive Manufacturing Metamaterials With Unique Properties
- Tufts University's Value Proposition
- Nano-Scale Level Robotic Crab For Inspection And Surveillance Applications
- Value Proposition - Northwestern University
- Bionic Robotic Fish For Removing Microplastics In Oceans
- Value Proposition - SCU
Companies Mentioned
- Copperstone Technologies
- Dusty Robotics
- Fastbrick Robotics
- Microport
- Photocentric
- Pudu Robotics
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Zippedi
