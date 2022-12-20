DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in Strain Gauge Sensors, Image Sensors, CMOS Sensors, Spectral Sensors, PH Sensors, Optical Sensors and Fabric Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine issue focusses on innovations related to Ladar, strain guage sensor, 3D CMOS image sensor, UV based CMOS sensor, SWIR camera sensor, spectral image sensor, multi spectral optical sensor, biological sensor, pH sensor, smart fabrics, and QD photodetectors.
Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a monthly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing. Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.
The Sensors and Instrumentation cluster covers innovations pertaining to technologies such as wireless sensors and networks, energy harvesting, haptics and touch, MEMS and nanosensors, Terahertz, ubiquitous/smart sensors, CBRNE, quantified-self, sensor fusion, M2M communications, and drones.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Strain Gauge Sensors, Image Sensors, CMOS Sensors, and Spectral Sensors
- Compact Laser Detection and Ranging (Ladar) Improving Production Accuracy
- API - Value Proposition
- API - Investor Dashboard
- Smaller Pixels That Improve Smartphone Cameras
- OmniVision - Value Proposition
- OmniVision - Investor Dashboard
- Demonstration Platform That Speeds Up Design of IoT Devices
- Trameto - Value Proposition
- Trameto - Investor Dashboard
- Strain Gauge Sensor Display for Multiple Applications
- Mantracourt - Value Proposition
- Mantracourt - Investor Dashboard
- Novel 3D CMOS Image Sensors for Commercial/Industrial Applications
- Teledyne e2v's Value Proposition
- Teledyne e2v - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Ultraviolet (UV)-based CMOS Sensor for Healthcare Applications
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's Value Proposition
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Novel VCSEL-powered SWIR Camera Sensor for ADAS Applications
- TriEye's Value Proposition
- TriEye - Investor Dashboard
- Novel 3D CMOS and Spectral Image Sensors for Automotive Applications
- Newsight's Value Proposition
- Newsight - Investor Dashboard
- Multi-spectral Optical Sensing for Healthcare Applications
- Artilux's Value Proposition
- Artilux - Investor Dashboard
- Biological Sensors Using Smart Optics to Detect Hidden Diseases in Potato Tubers
- HU's Value Proposition
- Wearable, Chipless eSkin Sensor for Human Sweat Monitoring
- The University of Cincinnati's Value Proposition
- Calibration-free pH Sensors for Freshwater and Aquaculture Monitoring
- ANB Sensors - Value Proposition
- ANB Sensors - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Colloidal Quantum Dot (QD) Photodetectors for Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) Camera Products
- SWIR Vision System - Value Proposition
- SWIR Vision Systems - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Smart Fabric for Assessing Athletes
- Nextiles - Value Proposition
- Nextiles - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
2 Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- ANB Sensors
- API
- Artilux
- Mantracourt
- Newsight
- Nextiles
- OmniVision
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
- SWIR Vision Systems
- Teledyne e2v
- Trameto
- TriEye
