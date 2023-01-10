DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Mobile Advertising Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A high smartphone penetration rate will boost mobile advertising market growth. Next-gen technology in the telecommunication sector and advertising platforms propel mobile advertising toward a wider target audience. With augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the metaverse expanding to mobile environments, attractive digital advertising supported by big-data-enabled targeting magnifies the possibilities of engaging customers. Brands and advertisers have to engage customers in relevant conversation across mobile devices and engagement platforms and for the length of their digital journey.
The research evaluates the global mobile advertising industry, and North and Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) are the primary regions it discusses. This study focuses on in-app, mobile web, and mobile video advertising. Although mobile search is cited briefly, the analysis does not focus on this segment. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2027, with a breakdown by segment type and region. In general, mobile ad spending is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2027. Asia-Pacific will advance as the biggest market in terms of growth opportunity while North America's advanced technology innovation, mobile infrastructure, and industrial frameworks will only grow, as the market becomes established.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Mobile Advertising Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast Analysis
- Ad Spending Forecast by Region
- Ad Spending Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Models
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In-App Advertising
- Growth Metrics
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis and Market Trend
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Web Advertising
- Growth Metrics
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis and Market Trend
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Video Advertising
- Growth Metrics
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis and Market Trend
6. Companies to Watch Assessment
- Company Profile Assessment
- Adludio
- Amobee
- Chartboost
- Digital Turbine
- Entravision
- Flurry
- ironSource
- MoEngage
- RhytmOne
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Decentralization Advertising
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile Game Advertising
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion to Emerging and Developing Markets
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Metaverse Advertising
8. The Last Word
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- 3 Big Predictions
9. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9tt9i
