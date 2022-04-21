BOGOTÁ, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Grupo Aval’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements under IFRS presented in Form 20-F, or a complete 2021 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the Investors Relations team.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421006163/en/

CONTACT: Grupo Aval Investor Relations

Attn. Alejo Sánchez García

Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Manager

investorrelations@grupoaval.com

T: +571 - 6017433222

KEYWORD: SOUTH AMERICA COLOMBIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 04/21/2022 08:13 PM/DISC: 04/21/2022 08:13 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421006163/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you