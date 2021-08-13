WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

——

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

