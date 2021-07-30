WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s director of public health services.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday” — Collins; Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C.; Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council.

